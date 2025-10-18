Preview: October 18 at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue the perfect start to their season on Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 4-0-0 (8 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 16

Kings Record: 1-3-1 (3 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 16