Preview: October 18 at Los Angeles

Canes arrive at Crypto.com Arena as the NHL's lone unbeaten team

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
LOS ANGELES - The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue the perfect start to their season on Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

-

When: Saturday, Oct. 18

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 4-0-0 (8 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 16

-

Kings Record: 1-3-1 (3 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)

Kings Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 16

Last Time Out...

  • Seth Jarvis (2G, 1A) and Shayne Gostisbehere (3A) each had three points in Thursday's 4-1 win in Anaheim.
  • Rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal and Frederik Andersen was superb in net, stopping 23 out of 24.
  • In addition to Jarvis, Gostisbehere and Nikishin, Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake also extended their point streaks and have recorded at least a point in each of Carolina's four games this season.

Jarvy Baby...

  • Jarvis' two-goal performance on Thursday made him the fifth-fastest player in Canes history to reach 100 goals. Only Eric Staal (268 GP), Jeff Skinner (269 GP), Sebastian Aho (273 GP) and Andrei Svechnikov (297 GP) reached it in fewer outings.
  • The 2020 first-round pick enters tonight's action tied for third among all NHL skaters with five goals on the season.

No Stopping Niki...

  • Nikishin's first goal came in just his fourth game, making him the seventh rookie defenseman in franchise history to find twine in four or fewer games to start his career.
  • Now with points in each of his first four career regular-season appearances, Nikishin can pass Jamie McBain for the longest career-opening point streak with another trip to the scoresheet this evening.

In Net...

  • Tonight will feature one of either Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi in net for the Canes.
  • Andersen was stellar on Thursday in Anaheim, and after having a night off earlier in the week, it feels like going back to him for his fourth start of the season could be on the table.
  • However, Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder could elect to go back to Bussi, who earned his first NHL win on Tuesday in San Jose. He was also strong in his appearance, making 16 saves.

On The Other Side...

  • The Kings have allowed 19 goals already this season, tied for the second most among all NHL teams. Allowing eight of those 19 while shorthanded, their penalty kill enters the night just 66.7% through five games.
  • Forwards Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe pace the group with five points each.
  • Longtime Captain Anze Kopitar, playing in his final NHL season, has won 63.6% of his faceoffs this season, fifth-best among all NHL centers (min. 50 faceoffs). However, he won't be in the lineup tonight, as the Kings announced on Friday that he is week-to-week with a foot injury.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday, Oct. 11. He was not on the team plane when it departed Raleigh on Monday, but the head coach said he was hopeful that he could join the team at some point on the trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Tuesday, Oct. 14.

What Are We Wearing?

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday in Las Vegas. They'll then return to game action on Monday against the Golden Knights.
  • Next Game: Monday, Oct. 20 @ Vegas | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

