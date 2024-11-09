Preview: November 9 at Colorado

Canes start a three-game western swing in search of a ninth consecutive win

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a ninth consecutive win on Saturday as they start a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche.

When: Saturday, November 9

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130

Canes Record: 10-2-0 (20 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 7

Avalanche Record: 6-8-0 (12 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 1-0 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November

Last Game...

  • The Canes won their eighth straight game with a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
  • Jack Roslovic (2G, 1A) extended his team lead by scoring his eighth and ninth goals in the contest, and Jalen Chatfield (3A) recorded the first three-point night of his NHL career.
  • Martin Necas had one assist, moving his career-best point streak to eight games.
  • Starting for the fifth straight game, Pyotr Kochetkov made a season-high 35 saves.

Going Streaking...

  • In addition to the team's eight-game win streak, a handful of Hurricanes also come into the contest seeking to stretch streaks of their own.
  • Martin Necas - 18 points in eight games
  • Andrei Svechnikov - nine points in seven games
  • Dmitry Orlov - five points in four games
  • Eric Robinson - three points in three games
  • Pyotr Kochetkov - six straight wins

Red Hot Rosy...

  • Jack Roslovic enters Saturday's play tied for sixth among all NHL skaters with his nine goals.
  • Recording his first assist of the season on Thursday, all 10 of his points this season have come at even strength.

In Net...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov has started, and won, each of the last five games in Frederik Andersen's absence.
  • Spencer Martin has not yet appeared in game action since being recalled on Oct. 28, but went 1-1-1 with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) to start the season. Rod Brind'Amour said on Friday that "Spence" will definitely play on the current three-game road trip.

On The Other Side...

  • Colorado has had a rocky start to the season, allowing an average of 3.93 goals per game (31st - NHL). Only the Montreal Canadiens (4.07) have allowed more.
  • Despite their defensive struggles, the Avalanche power play is operating at 36.2%, second-best among all teams in the league.
  • Nathan MacKinnon leads the league in scoring with 25 points in 14 games. Cale Makar leads all defensemen with 23 points in the same amount of games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut. Rod Brind'Amour said on November 8 that the defenseman is "getting close" to being available.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday before returning to game action on Monday in Vegas.
  • Next Game: Monday, Nov. 11 at Vegas | 10:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

