Preview: November 9 at Colorado

DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a ninth consecutive win on Saturday as they start a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche.
-
When: Saturday, November 9
Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130
-
Canes Record: 10-2-0 (20 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 7
-
Avalanche Record: 6-8-0 (12 Points, 6th - Central Division)
Avalanche Last Game: 1-0 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November