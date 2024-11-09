Preview: November 9 at Colorado

DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a ninth consecutive win on Saturday as they start a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche.

-

When: Saturday, November 9

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130

-

Canes Record: 10-2-0 (20 Points, T-1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 7

-

Avalanche Record: 6-8-0 (12 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 1-0 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November