Preview: November 6 vs. Minnesota

Canes open a set of three games in four days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday for Women In Sports Night at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Thursday, Nov. 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 8-4-0 (16 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Nov. 4

---

Wild Record: 5-6-3 (13 Points, T-6th - Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes shut out the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, 3-0.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all 25 shots faced in his first start of the season, registering his 11th career shutout.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first goal as a Hurricane, while Sean Walker and Seth Jarvis added the insurance.

A Milestone Night For Staal...

  • Captain Jordan Staal is set to skate in his 910th game as a Hurricane tonight, taking sole possession of the most in team history (since relocation).
  • Moving past his brother, Eric, Staal will trail only Ron Francis (1,186) and Glen Wesley (913) in franchise history.

Miller Time?...

  • After missing the last six games with a lower-body injury, defenseman K'Andre Miller could return to the lineup this evening against his hometown club.
  • The St. Paul, Minn. native skated with the team in New York on Tuesday and at Invisalign Arena on Wednesday, working alongside Jalen Chatfield in the latter outing.
  • Rod Brind'Amour has said multiple times in recent days that Miller's reinstatement is "right around the corner," and struck a similar tone yesterday: "I think we'll find out in the morning...It's getting closer...I would hope that he'll play tomorrow [against Minnesota]."

In Net...

  • Carrying three goaltenders on their roster, it will be interesting to see how the Canes utilize their three-headed monster moving forward.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov was perfect on Tuesday night, but the Canes will also have to keep Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen in a rhythm. Bussi enters today with the longest gap between game action, last playing one week ago against the New York Islanders. Andersen stopped 20 out of 22 on Saturday in Boston.

On The Other Side...

  • After dropping five in a row from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, the Wild have responded with back-to-back wins.
  • Kirill Kaprizov, who signed an eight-year, $136 million contract in September, leads the way with 18 points in 14 games.
  • On the other end of things, the Wild have had trouble keeping the puck out of their net, allowing an average of 3.64 goals per game - the fourth-highest average in the NHL this season. Part of that issue is their penalty kill, which ranks tied for second-worst among all teams at just 66.7%.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body) left the game on Oct. 28 with an injury that was unrelated to the one that kept him out of three games on the Canes' extended road trip. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 29 that the blueliner is "not going to be [out just] day-to-day, I don't think, but hopefully it's not too long."
  • Forward Eric Robinson (upper-body) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that the forward does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time." On Nov. 3, Carrier skated during the team's ice availability for injured players.
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Alongside Robinson, Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that he also does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time." As of Nov. 3, Carrier has been skating during the team's ice availability for injured players.
  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller (lower-body injury) took warmups before the game on Oct. 23, but was unable to play in the game. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that he is "around the corner" from returning. As of Nov. 5, Miller is practicing with the team.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday. They'll return to game action on Saturday at Lenovo Center when they host the Buffalo Sabres.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

