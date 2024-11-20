Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third win in a row on Wednesday, as they go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Wednesday, November 20

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, MAX

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

-

Canes Record: 13-4-0 (26 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, November 17

-

Flyers Record: 8-9-2 (18 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 18