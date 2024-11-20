Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

Canes to take on three Metropolitan Division foes in the next four days

Gameday 11_20 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third win in a row on Wednesday, as they go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Wednesday, November 20

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, MAX

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -225

-

Canes Record: 13-4-0 (26 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, November 17

-

Flyers Record: 8-9-2 (18 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 18

Last Game...

  • Carolina surrendered the first goal to St. Louis on Sunday, but Martin Necas led the come-from-behind charge for his team. Factoring in on all four unanswered goals, it was the second four-point night of the season for #88.
  • Linemate Eric Robinson had his third career three-point game.
  • After missing one game due to an injury, Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the net, stopping 29 out of 30 shots faced to improve to 9-2.

Neci's Numbers...

  • Necas' big game moved his career-best point streak to 13 games. It is now tied for the third-longest in Canes history (since relocation).
  • His 30 points now rank tied for third among all NHL skaters entering Wednesday's play.

Rollin' Robi...

  • Robinson's three-point game now gives him more goals (5) and points (12) than he had during the 2023-24 season (3-7-10).
  • It is also the fastest that he's reached 12 points in a season, besting his previous record of 27 games (2021-22).
  • The 29-year-old's career high in goals is 12 (2022-23) and his career high in points is 27 (2021-22).

Powerful Power Play...

  • Including a goal on Sunday against St. Louis, Carolina has now scored in three consecutive games on the man advantage.
  • They have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their 17 games this season.

In Net...

  • Entering a back-to-back set, the Canes will need both Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin over the next 48 hours.
  • Martin was perfect for the first time in his NHL career on Saturday against Ottawa, and Kochetkov looked sharp in his return on Sunday against St. Louis.
  • The Canes are not holding a morning skate, so look for information from Rod Brind'Amour at 5:45 p.m. or at 7 p.m. for the start of warmups.

On The Other Side...

  • Philadelphia had their five-game point streak snapped on Monday by the Colorado Avalanche.
  • During their streak their offense had come alive in a major way, scoring 19 goals over their five games. Forward Travis Konecny leads the way with 13 points in his last seven games.
  • The Flyers have the fourth-ranked penalty kill entering Wednesday's play, killing off 86.4% of infractions this season.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. Initially expected to only be week-to-week, Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the veteran goaltender will be out "way longer" than that. The Canes' coach also confirmed that the injury is not related to the blood-clotting issue Andersen dealt with last season.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 and has missed Carolina's last three games. The forward returned to practice on Tuesday in a no-contact sweater, but is "very, very doubtful" to play tonight, per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action on Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Nov. 21 at New Jersey | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

