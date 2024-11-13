Preview: November 13 at Utah

Canes wrap up their road trip with their first meeting against the NHL's newest team

By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

SALT LAKE CITY - Fresh off a Monday night victory over Vegas, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek back-to-back wins as they visit the Utah Hockey Club for the first time.

When: Wednesday, November 13

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Canes Record: 11-3-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 11

Utah Record: 6-6-3 (15 Points, 5th - Central Division)

Utah Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, November 9

Last Game...

  • The Canes got back to their winning ways in Sin City on Monday, dominating the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 5-2.
  • A hot start allowed Carolina to establish a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the game, putting them firmly in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest.
  • Jordan Martinook scored for a fourth consecutive game and Martin Necas extended his already career-best point streak to 10 games.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 out of 33 shots faced, improving to 8-1 on the season.

Red Hot Neci...

  • Necas' first-period assist on Monday made him just the 10th different player in Canes history (since relocation) to reach a double-digit game point streak. He is the first player since Dougie Hamilton (14 games in 2021) to reach the mark.
  • Including an assist in all 10 games, he is just one of four players to have a 10-game assist streak.
  • His 24 points now rank tied for third among all NHL skaters entering Wednesday's play.

It's Always Better When We're Together...

  • While Necas has been "driving the bus" for the entire Canes' offense, his linemates, Jepseri Kotkaniemi, and Eric Robinson have also enjoyed success. Since the three were put together on a line during the third period of the team's come-from-behind victory on October 22, the trio has combined for 36 points in 10 games.

Four Or More...

  • Rod Brind'Amour's squad has now scored four or more goals in nine consecutive games. The longest run in Canes history (since relocation), the team will now try to chase the franchise record, which is 11 games, set by the 1980-1981 Whalers.

Strange But True...

  • The Canes are 4-0 when their opponent scores first this season. They're 7-3 when scoring first.

In Net...

  • At the time of publishing, Rod Brind'Amour has not yet named a starter for tonight's game.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov was solid on Monday in Vegas, getting back into the groove after a rare night off Saturday in Colorado.
  • Spencer Martin is expected to be available as an option as well, looking to bounce back from a loss in his first appearance of the season.

On The Other Side...

  • After starting the season 3-0, Utah Hockey Club has come back to life, going 3-6-3 in their 12 games since.
  • Goal-scoring has become an issue for the first-year team, scoring a league-low 25 goals during that 12-game run. Part of that stems from power play issues, where the team is just 9.4% over the last month.
  • Offseason acquisition Mikhail Sergachev has 10 points in 15 games on the blue line.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut. Rod Brind'Amour said on November 8 that the defenseman is "getting close" to being available and on Tuesday, November 12 he was placed on waivers with the intent of playing games in Chicago (AHL).
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis did not play on Monday in Vegas due to an upper-body injury. Per the FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast, he is considered day-to-day.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel back to Raleigh post-game and are scheduled to be off on Thursday. They'll return to practice on Friday before a weekend back-to-back set against the Senators and Blues at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

