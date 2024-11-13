Preview: November 13 at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Fresh off a Monday night victory over Vegas, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek back-to-back wins as they visit the Utah Hockey Club for the first time.
When: Wednesday, November 13
Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175
Canes Record: 11-3-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 11
Utah Record: 6-6-3 (15 Points, 5th - Central Division)
Utah Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, November 9