Preview: November 13 at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Fresh off a Monday night victory over Vegas, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek back-to-back wins as they visit the Utah Hockey Club for the first time.

-

When: Wednesday, November 13

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -175

-

Canes Record: 11-3-0 (22 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, November 11

-

Utah Record: 6-6-3 (15 Points, 5th - Central Division)

Utah Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, November 9