Preview: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a fourth straight win when they host the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
When: Sunday, March 9
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140
Canes Record: 37-22-4 (78 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 7
Jets Record: 44-16-4 (92 Points, 1st - Central Division)
Jets Last Game: 6-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, March 8