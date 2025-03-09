Preview: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a fourth straight win when they host the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, March 9

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 37-22-4 (78 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 7

-

Jets Record: 44-16-4 (92 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 6-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, March 8