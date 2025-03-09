Preview: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

Canes host Jets during annual Kids Day at Lenovo Center

3925_KidsDay_LeadGraphic_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a fourth straight win when they host the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, March 9

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 37-22-4 (78 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 7

-

Jets Record: 44-16-4 (92 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 6-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, March 8

Last Game...

  • Seth Jarvis scored with 18 seconds left in the game to break a 2-2 deadlock and help his club to a third straight victory.
  • Carolina held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before ultimately winning 3-2, thanks in large part to Pyotr Kochetkov's 32 saves.
  • Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns lit the lamp for the Canes as well.

Previous Meetings vs. WPG...

  • February 4: The Hurricanes struggled to contain the Jets' high-octane power play during a 3-0 loss at Canada Life Centre last month.

The Newcomers...

  • Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Canes made a pair of moves, bringing aboard 2023-24 AHL Rookie of the Year Logan Stankoven and depth forward Mark Jankowski.
  • Each taking part in Saturday's practice, Stankoven was immediately thrust into a prominent role, skating alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho at five-on-five and working on the top power play unit. It is expected that he will make his team debut tonight, wearing #22.
  • Jankowski's (#77) status is up in the air, as he was a rotating piece at yesterday's skate among the line of Tyson Jost, Eric Robinson, and Jack Roslovic. Standing at 6-foot-4, 212 lbs., both Rod Brind'Amour and Eric Tulsky have said that they like his size and versatility.

Thanks For The Watch!

  • Speaking of Roslovic, he'll be skating tonight in #96, the number he wore as he began his time in Carolina.
  • Giving the number up at the end of January following the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen, Rantanen gifted Roslovic a Rolex and some other goodies in exchange. With Rantanen taking his talents to Dallas, the right-handed forward was able to switch back.

In Net...

  • Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Frederik Andersen (7-5-0 | 2.18 GAA | .911 SV%) would be expected to start tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (23-11-3 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) got the win on Tuesday.
  • Andersen picked up his first win in five starts with a 24-save showing in Detroit on Tuesday, and is 13-2-2 with a .902 SV% and 2.90 GAA against the Jets in his career.
  • Conversely, should Kochetkov get the nod, he would be seeking his first win in four career appearances against Winnipeg.

On The Other Side...

  • The Jets continue to cruise atop the National Hockey League with 92 points, including a league-high 44 wins. They also lead the league in power play percentage (32.2%), but have cooled off a bit over the last month (5-for-21).
  • Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck deserves a lot of credit for the team's success, pacing the NHL with his .927 SV% and appearing to be in line for a third consecutive Vezina Trophy. As a team, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals per game this season (2.30).
  • Up front, Kyle Connor has been a force, entering Sunday's play fourth among all skaters with his 33 goals and 80 points.
  • Finishing a four-game Metropolitan Division road trip today, the Jets come to Raleigh after sweeping a Thursday-Friday back-to-back set over Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Injury Updates

  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed his first game as a Hurricane on Thursday against Boston due to "a minor injury." Orlov was back at practice on Saturday, but the team did recall top prospect defenseman Scott Morrow as well.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday before returning to game action at home against Tampa on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 11 vs. Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

