Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour describing Winnipeg's special teams and their role in the contest...

"We knew that the power play was going to be a big part of their game and that was the difference. It really just came down to that. I thought both teams had their opportunities at different times, but that was the difference in the game."

Rod Brind'Amour continuing on special teams and summarizing the contest as a whole...

“They got two [on the power play] and we didn't get anything. Their third (goal), it is what, it's at the end of a penalty. We didn't get a lot of bounces tonight, we've got to work a little harder to get them. They played a good game. They got ahead and they didn't have to do much. It was one of those nights where special teams got us, obviously, and we weren't able to capitalize on the couple of chances that we did have."

Sebastian Aho sharing similar thoughts...

"They got two on the power play and we didn't get any... I feel like special teams, for sure, cost us the game. It's a tough loss because at five-on-five, that's a pretty good team, they don't give up too much but we had our looks, for sure enough chances to win the hockey game. We weren't able to cash in and that's obviously been the trend as of late here. We've just got to be better."

Rod Brind'Amour on how the group moves forward from this one...

"There's definitely things we have to be better at as a group, but you've got to move on, that's it. It's a new day tomorrow and we've got to try and find a win in the next game."