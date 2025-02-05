Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

"We didn't get a lot of bounces tonight, we've got to work a little harder to get them..."

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
WINNIPEG, Man. - A steady 5-on-5 showing wasn't enough for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday as they fell 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Carolina appeared to strike first for the fifth straight game with a power-play tally late in the first period, but the goal was ruled out upon review. Instead, Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring on a Jets man advantage shortly afterward, lifting Winnipeg to a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first frame.

Winnipeg's potent power play went to work again early in the second and doubled its lead just 3:13 into the period, an advantage the Jets carried into the third despite the Canes finding themselves inches away from denting the deficit in the second stanza.

Carolina continued its push in the final frame but failed to find a way past Eric Comrie, who finished with 29 saves for his third career shutout, and another Jets tally in the final frame ultimately put the game on ice.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves on 30 shots in his first regulation loss since Jan. 7.

Stats & Standouts

  • 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow made his Canes season debut tonight as the team went with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. With the Wolves idle until the weekend due to the AHL's All-Star break, that league's leader in scoring by rookie blueliners (29 points) played 10:42 and produced a pair of shots.
  • Tuesday marked the first time since Nov. 30 that Carolina has conceded multiple power-play goals in a game, and just the fourth time during the 2024-25 campaign. Only four teams (CHI, NSH, SEA, TBL) have recorded fewer games with multiple power-play goals against this season.
  • For the second straight game, Carolina came up short on the scoreboard despite heavily outchancing their opponents at 5-on-5, recording a 66-41 advantage in Winnipeg on Tuesday (per NaturalStatTrick).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour describing Winnipeg's special teams and their role in the contest...

"We knew that the power play was going to be a big part of their game and that was the difference. It really just came down to that. I thought both teams had their opportunities at different times, but that was the difference in the game."

Rod Brind'Amour continuing on special teams and summarizing the contest as a whole...

“They got two [on the power play] and we didn't get anything. Their third (goal), it is what, it's at the end of a penalty. We didn't get a lot of bounces tonight, we've got to work a little harder to get them. They played a good game. They got ahead and they didn't have to do much. It was one of those nights where special teams got us, obviously, and we weren't able to capitalize on the couple of chances that we did have."

Sebastian Aho sharing similar thoughts...

"They got two on the power play and we didn't get any... I feel like special teams, for sure, cost us the game. It's a tough loss because at five-on-five, that's a pretty good team, they don't give up too much but we had our looks, for sure enough chances to win the hockey game. We weren't able to cash in and that's obviously been the trend as of late here. We've just got to be better."

Rod Brind'Amour on how the group moves forward from this one...

"There's definitely things we have to be better at as a group, but you've got to move on, that's it. It's a new day tomorrow and we've got to try and find a win in the next game."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday in Minnesota. They'll then return to game action on Thursday against the Wild.

Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN + Hulu

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Utah | 1:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

