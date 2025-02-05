Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

WINNIPEG, Man. - A steady 5-on-5 showing wasn't enough for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday as they fell 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Carolina appeared to strike first for the fifth straight game with a power-play tally late in the first period, but the goal was ruled out upon review. Instead, Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring on a Jets man advantage shortly afterward, lifting Winnipeg to a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first frame.
Winnipeg's potent power play went to work again early in the second and doubled its lead just 3:13 into the period, an advantage the Jets carried into the third despite the Canes finding themselves inches away from denting the deficit in the second stanza.
Carolina continued its push in the final frame but failed to find a way past Eric Comrie, who finished with 29 saves for his third career shutout, and another Jets tally in the final frame ultimately put the game on ice.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves on 30 shots in his first regulation loss since Jan. 7.