Preview: March 4 at Detroit

Canes and Red Wings meet for the first of three times in 30 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes and their special guests have made the trip to Detroit as the group gets set to take on the Red Wings for their annual Mentors Trip.

When: Tuesday, March 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

Canes Record: 35-22-4 (74 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win (OT) over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, March 2

Red Wings Record: 30-24-6 (66 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, March 1

Last Game...

  • A defensive affair throughout, the Canes needed an overtime goal from Sebastian Aho to take a 2-1 decision from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov earned his second win in as many starts, stopping 15 out of 16.

A Special Trip...

  • Most Canes players are accompanied by someone special for tonight's contest, as the team is holding their annual Mentors Trip. Many were in attendance for Sunday's win in Raleigh and will take in tonight's game from a suite at Little Caesars Arena.

Flying Fish...

  • Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal in overtime on Sunday put him in rare company, as he became just the fifth NHL player all-time to record five OT tallies in a single season.
  • Aho enters tonight's tilt with goals in three straight games and 10 tallies in his 14 outings since Jan. 20. Only Leon Draisaitl (11 in 14) and David Pastrnak (11 in 15) have scored more in that span.

In Net...

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov (22-11-3 | 2.49 GAA | .903 SV%) defended the net on Sunday, Frederik Andersen (6-5-0 | 2.29 GAA | .907 SV%) is expected to get the nod tonight.
  • Andersen has come out on the wrong end of four consecutive decisions but has received just four total goals of support in those four games.
  • In 13 career games against Detroit, "Zilla" is 11-1-1 with a .924 save percentage.

On The Other Side...

  • Although they enter tonight's contest after dropping back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Red Wings have been one of the best teams in the NHL since the calendar flipped to 2025. Boasting a 15-6-2 mark since Jan. 1, only the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets (33) have earned more points in the standings than Detroit (32).
  • The Wings are 38.2% on the power play during that time - the best among all NHL clubs. Alex DeBrincat has been a big part of that, producing 25 points in 23 games.
  • If there is one area that the Canes could look to exploit, though, it's the other half of special teams. Detroit enters the night dead-last on the PK for the whole season, killing off just 69.5% of their infractions.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • To allow Detroit to wear their 2025 Stadium Series jerseys at home, the Canes will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice Wednesday before hosting Boston at home on Thursday - the team's final game before the 2025 Trade Deadline.
  • Next Game: Thursday, March 6 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

