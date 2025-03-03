After The Storm: Aho Hits OT History

Canes forward ties NHL record for most OT goals in a single season

AhoATS

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Of the Carolina Hurricanes' 35 wins this season, five have come in overtime.

Of Sebastian Aho's 23 goals this season, five have come in overtime.

Already the franchise leader in game-winning goals (62) and overtime tallies (16) in his career, coming up clutch is hardly new for Aho. Even being "the guy" in each one of his team's OT victories this year doesn't feel that hard to believe for Carolina's alternate captain.

But his latest decisive dagger, a one-time bomb from the right circle to help the Canes knock off the Calgary Flames on Sunday, has thrust him into an even bigger conversation.

CGY@CAR: Aho scores goal against Dustin Wolf

Around 22 hours earlier, Aho stood at his dressing room stall after a tight loss to the Oilers, expressing his disappointment at not converting a late shorthanded chance to tie the game.

So when the spotlight turned his way again on Sunday, he didn't miss.

Aho's lightning bolt gave him the outright league lead in overtime tallies this season, surpassing Leon Draisaitl and Nick Suzuki (both with four). But widen the scope a bit, and Aho's special season takes on new meaning.

He's now the first player in franchise history to record five overtime tallies in a single season, and one of just five players in NHL history to achieve the feat, joining Steven Stamkos (11-12), Jonathan Toews (15-16), Alex Galchenyuk (16-17) and Brad Marchand (17-18).

There's sometimes an element of randomness to games that go past 60 minutes, where a bounce here or there suddenly becomes monumental with so much space and fewer reinforcements for plays that go sideways.

But Aho has found a way to thrive in that uncertainty, utilizing the room he has to roam to unsettle defenders before striking quickly and decisively.

"There's room, a lot of room out there, and he can be creative," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour following Sunday's victory. "He's competitive as heck. I think those combinations help and suit him in that type of environment."

The Hurricanes, like most teams in the modern era, tend to focus on puck possession in overtime. The team that controls the puck controls the pace of play, allowing players like Aho to isolate opponents into one-on-one battles.

"At 3-on-3, there's so much open ice, nobody can help you," said Aho. "(Tonight's goal) was a good play by (Jaccob Slavin). I got a step on my guy, he realized it, and I got in a good spot to shoot it."

There have only been two seasons in Aho's career in which he has not scored an overtime goal, and, as of now, he and Toronto's William Nylander are the only two players with multiple OT tallies in each of the past four campaigns. His 11 goals in that span are the most in the NHL.

Hockey's extra period has become Aho's playground, and now he sits one goal shy of setting a new NHL record in that environment. So don't blink when No. 20 hops over the boards for 3-on-3 action - the next time he does, you could be witnessing history.

News Feed

Recap: Aho Continues OT Heroics As Canes Oust Flames

Projected Lineup: March 2 vs. Calgary

Preview: March 2 vs. Calgary

Recap: Canes Stumble Against Edmonton To Start Back-To-Back Set

Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Sebastian Aho's Open Letter To Canes Fans

Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Canes Blanked By Habs As Road Woes Linger

NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

Preview: February 25 at Montreal

Seth Jarvis To Be Featured In Season 2 Of Prime Video's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Thriving In Throwbacks: A Look At Whalers Night History

Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto