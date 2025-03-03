After The Storm: Aho Hits OT History

There's sometimes an element of randomness to games that go past 60 minutes, where a bounce here or there suddenly becomes monumental with so much space and fewer reinforcements for plays that go sideways.

But Aho has found a way to thrive in that uncertainty, utilizing the room he has to roam to unsettle defenders before striking quickly and decisively.

"There's room, a lot of room out there, and he can be creative," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour following Sunday's victory. "He's competitive as heck. I think those combinations help and suit him in that type of environment."

The Hurricanes, like most teams in the modern era, tend to focus on puck possession in overtime. The team that controls the puck controls the pace of play, allowing players like Aho to isolate opponents into one-on-one battles.

"At 3-on-3, there's so much open ice, nobody can help you," said Aho. "(Tonight's goal) was a good play by (Jaccob Slavin). I got a step on my guy, he realized it, and I got in a good spot to shoot it."

There have only been two seasons in Aho's career in which he has not scored an overtime goal, and, as of now, he and Toronto's William Nylander are the only two players with multiple OT tallies in each of the past four campaigns. His 11 goals in that span are the most in the NHL.

Hockey's extra period has become Aho's playground, and now he sits one goal shy of setting a new NHL record in that environment. So don't blink when No. 20 hops over the boards for 3-on-3 action - the next time he does, you could be witnessing history.