Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third straight home win when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, March 1

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Feb. 27

-

Oilers Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 27