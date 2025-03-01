Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Canes open weekend back-to-back at home against Oilers

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third straight home win when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 1

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Canes Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Feb. 27

Oilers Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 27

Last Game...

  • The Hurricanes returned to home ice with a flourish, earning a much-needed win over the Buffalo Sabres on Whalers Night.
  • Mikko Rantanen notched his first multi-point performance (1G, 1A) with the club while Taylor Hall scored his first goal as a Cane.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov enjoyed a lighter workload with 13 saves on 15 shots, but was clutch when called upon in the win.

Previous Meetings vs. EDM This Season...

  • October 22: Carolina scored twice in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and Sebastian Aho potted the game-winner in overtime to seal two points for the Canes at Rogers Place.

Home Sweet Home...

  • Fresh off their league-leading 21st regulation home-ice win of the season on Thursday, the Canes are set to enjoy six of their next seven contests within the friendly confines of Lenovo Center, starting tonight against Edmonton.
  • The Canes have scored three or more goals in five of their last six games at home, including three games with 5+ tallies. Only Columbus (4.03) has averaged more goals per game than Carolina's 3.90 on home ice in 2024-25.
  • Seth Jarvis, in particular, has enjoyed hitting the ice at home. Including his empty-netter on Thursday, Carolina's No. 24 has now scored 12 goals at home since Jan. 1, tied for the most among all NHL skaters with Boston's David Pastrnak.

In Net...

  • Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Frederik Andersen (6-4-0 | 2.31 GAA | .903 SV%) would be in line to start against Edmonton after Pyotr Kochetkov (21-11-3 | 2.53 GAA | .902 SV%) got the nod against Buffalo on Thursday.
  • Andersen would be seeking a repeat performance of his earlier effort against Edmonton, when he posted 32 saves in the Canes' win over the Oilers back in October.
  • Conversely, should the Canes go with Kochetkov for a second straight game, the Russian backstop would enter the contest in search of his third win in his last four starts.

On The Other Side...

  • Edmonton enters tonight's tilt with an identical 34-21-4 record to Carolina, but has stumbled as of late with five straight losses. The defending Western Conference champs have not won in regulation since Jan. 27 against Seattle.
  • During their five-game skid, the Oilers have allowed a league-high 5.20 goals per game on average - more than two goals per game higher than their season-long average of 2.92.
  • Despite his team's struggles, forward Leon Draisaitl has scored in a stunning seven straight games and in 11 of his last 14 outings. He leads the league with 44 goals this season, and his 88 points rank second in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon.
  • Fresh off his golden goal with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Connor McDavid has picked up assists in each of his last three games. The NHL's fourth-leading scorer has 74 points on the year and tallied twice against the Canes in their October meeting.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are right back in action tomorrow night at Lenovo Center, completing their Alberta-focused weekend by hosting the Calgary Flames.
  • Next Game: Sunday, March 2 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

