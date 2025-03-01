Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third straight home win when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
-
When: Saturday, March 1
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140
-
Canes Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Feb. 27
-
Oilers Record: 34-21-4 (72 Points, 2nd - Pacific Division)
Oilers Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 27