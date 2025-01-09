Preview: January 9 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Canes open a back-to-back set against Canadian clubs in Raleigh on Thursday, starting with a meeting against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When: Thursday, January 9

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

Canes Record: 24-15-2 (50 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, January 7

Maple Leafs Record: 27-13-2 (56 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, January 7