Preview: January 20 at Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes start a back-to-back against a pair of Central Division opponents on Monday, first taking on Teuvo Teravainen and the Chicago Blackhawks.

-

When: Monday, January 20

Puck Drop: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -315

-

Canes Record: 27-16-3 (57 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Jan. 17

-

Blackhawks Record: 15-28-3 (33 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jan. 18