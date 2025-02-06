Preview: February 6 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a split of their two-game road trip on Thursday as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

When: Thursday, Feb. 6

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

Canes Record: 32-18-4 (68 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, February 4

Wild Record: 31-19-4 (66 Points, 3rd - Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, February 4