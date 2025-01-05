Recap: Canes 'Never Got Going' In Shutout Loss To Wild

RALEIGH, N.C. - A disjointed showing from the Carolina Hurricanes yielded a frustrating result as they were shut out for the third time this season, falling 4-0 to the Minnesota Wild at Lenovo Center.

Minnesota opened the game on the front foot and took a 1-0 lead on a Mats Zuccarello blast just past the midway point of the first period, despite Carolina earning a four-minute power play earlier in the frame. Back-to-back penalties spelled further trouble for the Canes in the second period - the hosts killed the first of those, but Joel Eriksson Ek capitalized on the second to double his team's lead at 11:30.

Carolina appeared to get a bounce when Jalen Chatfield banked a shot off a Wild defender and into the net late in the second period, but the would-have-been goal was challenged and taken off the board for offside.

The Hurricanes went back to work on the power play early in the third with a chance to halve the deficit but again came up empty. Seven minutes later, a Matt Boldy breakaway bid gave the Wild a 3-0 lead, and a late Zuccarello empty-netter put the game out of reach.

Pyotr Kochetkov turned aside 24 of 27 shots in his 25th start of the campaign.