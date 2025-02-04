Preview: February 4 at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Man. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a two-game stint on the road on Tuesday as they take on the Winnipeg Jets.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 4
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115
Canes Record: 32-17-4 (68 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Feb. 1
Jets Record: 37-14-3 (77 Points, 1st - Central Division)
Jets Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Feb. 1