Preview: February 4 at Winnipeg

Canes go head-to-head with league-leading Jets

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
WINNIPEG, Man. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a two-game stint on the road on Tuesday as they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115

Canes Record: 32-17-4 (68 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Feb. 1

Jets Record: 37-14-3 (77 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Feb. 1

Last Game...

  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the Canes off to a good start at home on Saturday, but three unanswered goals for the visiting Kings proved to be too much to overcome.
  • First-year Hurricane Eric Robinson matched his career high with his 12th goal of the season in the third period, while Brent Burns became the 13th defenseman to reach 900 points with an assist on the play.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen took his first loss since opening night in net, allowing four goals on 26 shots.

Strength vs. Strength...

  • Tonight's tilt pits Carolina's league-leading penalty kill (86.3%) against Winnipeg's NHL-best power play (33.3%).
  • Saturday marked the Canes' seventh straight game without conceding a power-play goal - tied for the longest active streak in the league. Carolina's penalty kill has been perfect in 36 of 53 games this season, which is also tied for tops in the NHL.
  • Meanwhile, the Jets have tallied a power-play goal in eight of their 15 games played in 2025, including each of their last two outings. Converting 37% of their PP opportunities, they rank second in the league in that span.

KK's Cookin'...

  • Despite his point streak ending on Thursday, Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal on Saturday gave him seven points in his last seven games (5G, 2A).
  • He ranks tied for the team lead in points in that span alongside Seth Jarvis (5G, 2A) and Sebastian Aho (4G, 3A), and his five goals are the most in a seven-game span in his career.
  • With 26 points in 53 games on the year, Kotkaniemi sits one point shy of matching last season's total of 27 points in 79 games.

In Net...

  • Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (19-9-3 | 2.47 GAA | .903 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Frederik Andersen (6-2-0 | 2.12 GAA | .913 SV%) played on Saturday.
  • Should it be Kochetkov, he has helped guide the Canes to points in six straight outings (4-0-2) and has not allowed more than three goals since Dec. 27.
  • Conversely, should the team elect to go with Andersen, the Danish backstop suffered his first loss since Oct. 11 on Saturday, but still stands an impressive 6-2 on the season.

On The Other Side...

  • Winnipeg has been among the league's best teams throughout this season. The Jets currently lead the NHL with 77 points and rank first in goals for per game (3.61), goals against per game (2.43) and power-play percentage (33.3%).
  • Entering tonight's contest on a six-game winning streak, the Jets boast the league's fourth-best points percentage (.733) since Jan. 1.
  • Forward Kyle Connor is on pace for a career year, ranking fifth in the NHL in both goals (30) and points (67) in 54 games thus far. His linemate, Mark Scheifele, leads the club with 31 goals on the year - only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl has scored more.
  • In addition to a lively forward corps, Winnipeg also features a heavy Vezina Trophy favorite between the pipes in Connor Hellebuyck. The 31-year-old has won nine of his last 10 outings and leads the NHL in total wins (33), save percentage (.925), GAA (2.04) and shutouts (6).

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour on Jan. 2. He returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater on Jan. 19 and took part in the team's morning skate on Feb. 1.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday in Minnesota. They'll then return to game action on Thursday against the Wild.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN + Hulu
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Utah | 1:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

