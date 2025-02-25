Preview: February 25 at Montreal

MONTREAL - After falling in their first contest out of the break, the Carolina Hurricanes seek a bounce-back result against the Montreal Canadiens tonight as they wrap up a short stint north of the border.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing: Canes -200

Carolina's Record: 33-20-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Carolina's Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Feb. 22

Montreal's Record: 26-26-5 (57 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Montreal's Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Feb. 22