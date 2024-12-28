Preview: December 28 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to split a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
-
When: Saturday, December 28
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140
-
Canes Record: 21-13-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Dec. 27
-
Devils Record: 24-11-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Devils Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Dec. 27