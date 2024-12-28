Preview: December 28 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to split a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

Canes Record: 21-13-1 (43 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Dec. 27

Devils Record: 24-11-3 (51 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Dec. 27