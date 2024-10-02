Preseason Preview: October 2 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host their annual Community Preseason Game on Wednesday, welcoming the Nashville Predators to Lenovo Center.

All ticket revenue will directly benefit the relief efforts in Western North Carolina following the effects of Hurricane Helene on the region. To view seats still available, click here.

-

When: Wednesday, October 2

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: A stream to watch tonight's game will appear on the homepage of Hurricanes.com shortly before puck drop. In accordance with NHL policy, the broadcast will only be available to those in-market for the Canes or Predators.

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App