Preseason Preview: October 2 vs. Nashville

Canes and Cats kick off a set of three games in four days to conclude their exhibition schedule

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host their annual Community Preseason Game on Wednesday, welcoming the Nashville Predators to Lenovo Center.

All ticket revenue will directly benefit the relief efforts in Western North Carolina following the effects of Hurricane Helene on the region. To view seats still available, click here.

When: Wednesday, October 2

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: A stream to watch tonight's game will appear on the homepage of Hurricanes.com shortly before puck drop. In accordance with NHL policy, the broadcast will only be available to those in-market for the Canes or Predators.

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Lineups_102-1

Last Game

  • A young Canes roster jumped out to a 4-1 lead in Florida on Saturday against the Panthers but allowed four unanswered in an overtime loss.
  • Newcomer Juha Jaaska led the way with two points, while rookie Jackson Blake scored a highlight reel goal in the first period.
  • The Canes are now 2-0-1 in preseason play, outscoring their opposition 14-8.

Veteran Rule

  • As a reminder, NHL teams must dress at least eight “veterans” in each preseason contest. “Veterans” are skaters who played 30 NHL games the previous season, goalies who dressed in 50 NHL games or played in 30 NHL games the previous year, any player who has played 100+ NHL games, or a current year first-round pick.

Fresh Faces

  • 13 players in tonight's lineup have not yet appeared in a regular season game with the Carolina Hurricanes. Seven have yet to make their NHL debut with any team.
  • Skyler Brind'Amour, Sam Gagner, and Rocco Grimaldi are attending training camp on professional tryouts.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater each day of training camp thus far.
  • Defenseman Scott Morrow (undisclosed) has missed most of training camp due to an injury but returned to practice on Tuesday. He is considered day-to-day and Rod Brind'Amour said he hopes to have him play in one of the team's two remaining preseason games after tonight.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters for all six preseason games.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to return to practice on Thursday, still working in two groups.
  • Next Game: Friday, October 4 vs. Tampa | Tickets | Parking

