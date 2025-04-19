Playoff Quotebook: Ready For Action

The Lineup...
To close out the final stretch of the regular season, the Canes used a few call-ups from the Chicago Wolves to help avoid injury to key players and also get a look at the future. However, the time for both has gone by the wayside, and it's time to put your best players on the ice.
Now, with everyone outside of Jesper Fast healthy, Rod Brind'Amour and staff have some tough decisions to make.
Based upon line rushes and special teams drills on Saturday, it appears that Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson may be the odd men out up front, but while the head coach didn't say that explicitly, here's what he and the Captain did say:
Rod Brind'Amour when asked about how his lineup will shake out, with a surplus of healthy bodies...
"We've got to hammer that out. I don't know how it's going to shake down. I feel like this might be the first year we could say we have all of our guys [available] heading into the postseason. I feel like every year we were missing somebody really that you're counting on. It's good that we have these decision to make and hopefully it remains that way."
Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he knows who he will start in net for Sunday's Game 1...
"I think so. I know that's the million-dollar question. We'll more than likely start Freddie."
Jordan Staal when asked about being given a few extra days off this past week and how beneficial that can be...
"I think with the kind of schedule and knowing we were rolling into a game this weekend, and the travel and stuff, they decided [to give us] a few days. We've got hopefully a lot of hockey ahead of us and rest is always important at times, so we'll take it and hopefully it pays off."