Playoff Quotebook: Ready For Action

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup Playoffs officially begin on Saturday, but the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will have to wait one more day to get going.

A welcome buffer after closing out their regular season with a back-to-back set on Wednesday and Thursday, the team returned to the ice this morning after a day away and a team dinner on Friday.

It had been some time since the Canes had their full complement of personnel together with their skates tied, as the group had used the last two weeks to give lineup mainstays time off the ice, healing bumps and bruises in an effort to get to 100% ahead of this first-round series.

But the time for rest is over.

There's no shortage of storylines ahead of Sunday at 3 p.m., so here's who had to say what from around the locker room following today's skate...