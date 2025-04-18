Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

RALEIGH, N.C - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the team’s promotions surrounding Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against the New Jersey Devils.

All fans in attendance will receive rally towels at their seats, courtesy of Lenovo. Prior to the game, fans can help energize Lenovo Center by participating in an immersive arena light show, powered by patrons and their phones. Available exclusively in the Hurricanes app, fans will be prompted to use their personal phones to illuminate the arena in the moments leading up to the Hurricanes taking the ice for puck drop.

In celebration of Game 1 falling on Easter Sunday, the team will also host an Easter Puck Hunt, hiding five pucks around the arena. Each puck will correspond to a prize, including tickets to an upcoming playoff game, autographed items and gift cards. Fans who find one of the pastel-colored pucks may bring it to the Hurricanes Foundation table, located outside of section 129.

The team’s pre-game celebrity siren sounder for Game 1 will be NC State Head Basketball Coach Will Wade. The Canes Cash Drop 50/50 Raffle, assisted by Abrams and Abrams, will also continue into the playoffs, and the jackpot currently stands at nearly $50,000.

Select parking lots open on Sunday at noon and Lenovo Center’s doors will open at 1:45 p.m. Game time is 3 p.m. Tickets are still available for each of the team’s first-round games and can be purchased at hurricanes.com/tickets.