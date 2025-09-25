One Week Into Canes Training Camp

A Cautious Approach On The Blue Line...
Although the on-ice portion of training camp didn't begin until September 18, many players had been skating and working hard well before that.
Some don't like the time off during the summer; they'd rather stay in the flow of working out and keeping themselves in shape for when the season comes. The unfortunate side to that is that on any given day, there's a risk of injury.
During the "off months", the injury bug bit Jaccob Slavin, causing him to miss most of training camp thus far. Brind'Amour has said that the injury is not expected to impact the number one defenseman's availability for the regular season and that the team has been holding him off the ice as a precaution.
Slavin joined Group C1 for the first time on Thursday, a good sign that the head coach's timetable on the situation could hold true.
Elsewhere on the blue line, K'Andre Miller continues to work his way back to full strength following surgery for an upper-body injury he sustained toward the end of the 2024-25 season. Closing in on being 100%, Miller has skated just about every day to this point in a yellow, no-contact sweater. Expected to be a big part of the blue line this season, he's also served on the team's second power play unit.
To start camp, Miller had been working with Jalen Chatfield. Then, Chatfield "got nicked up" as well. He has not yet returned to the ice.
Brind'Amour has said on a few occasions that while the three may not be fully healthy, if the team's first regular-season game were tonight, they'd be playing. He also snuck in a nugget that neither Chatfield nor Slavin may play in a single preseason game, and he'd be comfortable with that.