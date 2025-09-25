One Week Into Canes Training Camp

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis...

Coming into camp, the probability of summer signing Nikolaj Ehlers working on a line with Sebastian Aho felt high, but there was some wonder over who would be the final piece to the trio. Revealed to be Seth Jarvis, the three have worked together in every practice and got their first taste of game action as a unit on Wednesday night.

The familiarity between Aho and Jarvis has been established over the past four seasons, and now it's about getting things to gel with the new addition.

"(Developing chemistry) might take a couple of months. As will the details of where you are supposed to be and the way we want to operate things," Rod Brind'Amour said following Thursday's practice. "The first (game's) out of the way and now you have some things you can show and say, 'Hey, here's what we want, what we're talking about' and go from there."

Ehlers, who carries himself as every bit of a 10-year professional, is optimistic about the fit long-term and eager to make it work.

"You want to lay a foundation in practice, but ultimately, it's the games that you find that chemistry, and you learn how to play with each other," he said after his exhibition debut on Wednesday night. "I think we did a lot of good things today, but also a lot of shifts where nothing was happening at all. That's also part of playing in the NHL. We've got some work to do."