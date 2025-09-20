Stankoven Embracing Opportunity At Center

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - During his playing days in the National Hockey League, Rod Brind'Amour was an elite center.

A two-time Selke Trophy winner and one of the game's all-time greats in the faceoff dot, he was a model example of both defensive responsibility and determination on draws.

Today, as a head coach, those are the two most important qualities the centers on his roster must possess.

Jordan Staal has long showcased those abilities, and largely under Brind'Amour's tutelage, Sebastian Aho has developed into a top-tier player in both of those areas.

It's not an opportunity that just any player gets, though. Beyond the glimpse of potential at being an accountable piece in the middle of the ice, it also involves having trust from the should-be-Hall-of-Famer, and a willingness to want to play the role at a high level.

There's a certain level of skill that has to be involved, too.

With an opening going into this year's training camp, the first chance to show that they have all of that goes to Logan Stankoven.

"It was something that Rod talked to me about at our end-of-year exit meeting," Stankoven said of the origin following a training camp skate. "At the pro level, I haven't really had a solid chance to try it yet."

Growing up, like many players, Stankoven played center. Doing so all the way through his phenomenal junior career with his hometown Kamloops Blazers, he was then moved to the wing for his first pro season with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

"I was on a line with (Dallas' 2020 first-round pick) Mavrik Bourque, and we were both centers. But he was a year older and already had a season of experience in the league, so he got the middle," Stankoven explained of his first taste at the wing. "Every once in a while, I'd take some draws on my strong side, and sometimes I'd end up in that spot, but it was nothing permanent."

Making the adjustment look easy en route to AHL Rookie of the Year honors, Stankoven remained at wing following his first NHL recall and found a home there through parts of two seasons with the Stars.

Dealt to Carolina at last year's deadline, he remained along the wall, but in a short time, the 22-year-old displayed the qualities necessary to earn a shot at going back to his natural position.

"He's willing. You have to be willing to understand that there's a lot of work that has to go into playing center," Brind'Amour reasoned on Thursday. "There are a lot of little things people don't really understand, and you have to be willing to take the bumps a little bit. The fact that he's done it in the past helps."

Skating between Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov through the first few days of camp, Brind'Amour, of course, cautioned that the experiment may not stick. But the fact that Stankoven is getting an opportunity speaks volumes about what the coaching staff thinks about one of their new eight-year investments.

"Obviously, he's a very creative player, and you're going to play him with creative guys. Can that generate some more goals? That's really what we're looking to see," the head coach continued. "We'll probably give him a couple of games there and get a feel for it."

Whether it works out long-term or not, it's a win-win for the Canes.

If they've landed a new piece down the middle until 2034 for an affordable $6M AAV, it's the latest success story of Eric Tulsky and the front office banking on a player early. If not, they already know that Stankoven is a proven contributor on the wing, able to play up and down the lineup.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity. Hopefully it works out. And if not? It's not a big deal," Stankoven said. "I'll just take what I'm given and do it to the best of my abilities."

