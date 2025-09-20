Stankoven Embracing Opportunity At Center

RALEIGH, N.C. - During his playing days in the National Hockey League, Rod Brind'Amour was an elite center.

A two-time Selke Trophy winner and one of the game's all-time greats in the faceoff dot, he was a model example of both defensive responsibility and determination on draws.

Today, as a head coach, those are the two most important qualities the centers on his roster must possess.

Jordan Staal has long showcased those abilities, and largely under Brind'Amour's tutelage, Sebastian Aho has developed into a top-tier player in both of those areas.

It's not an opportunity that just any player gets, though. Beyond the glimpse of potential at being an accountable piece in the middle of the ice, it also involves having trust from the should-be-Hall-of-Famer, and a willingness to want to play the role at a high level.

There's a certain level of skill that has to be involved, too.

With an opening going into this year's training camp, the first chance to show that they have all of that goes to Logan Stankoven.