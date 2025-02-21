Notebook: Canes Ready To Get Back To Game Action

RALEIGH, N.C. - Following four days of practices, the Carolina Hurricanes are finally set to resume their regular season schedule on Saturday, traveling to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

This weekend's contest will be the first of 26 games in 52 days as all 32 teams sprint toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sitting 33-19-4, the team currently holds down the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, but the two teams tied for last in the Metro - currently Philadelphia and Pittsburgh - are just six points out of a Wild Card berth, providing the impression is that there's little room for error the rest of the way.

If you ask the Canes about it though, they'll tell you they're not focused on what the other teams are doing, but rather just controlling what they can control as they seek a seventh consecutive playoff berth.

"It's about eliminating some of the highs and lows," Jackson Blake said, referencing the team's search for more consistency. "We obviously had a great start to the year and we've had hot streaks since then, but we've also had some stretches where it hasn't been so good."

A common theme throughout the locker room, Sean Walker had similar thoughts.

"I think overall we've put ourselves in a good spot. Obviously, we've had some ups and downs. Coming back from break we're definitely going to try and eliminate some of those highs and lows and be as consistent as possible," the first-year Hurricane answered. "There are definitely things that we can improve on and dial in as we're going forward."