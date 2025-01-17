NHL Announces Hurricanes' Quarter-Century Teams

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced today the members of the Carolina Hurricanes First and Second Quarter-Century Teams as a part of the NHL’s plans to celebrate the first 25 years of the 2000s. The members were voted on by a panel comprised of local media, retired players and club executives.
Once all franchises’ teams are announced, a league-wide fan vote will take place to determine the NHL Quarter-Century Team. Voting will take place Feb. 12-26 on NHL.com and X, with results to be announced at a later date.
The Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Teams are listed below in alphabetical order by position:
First Team
Forward - Sebastian Aho
Forward - Rod Brind’Amour
Forward - Eric Staal
Defenseman - Jaccob Slavin
Defenseman - Glen Wesley
Goaltender - Cam Ward
-
Second Team
Forward - Ron Francis
Forward - Jordan Staal
Forward - Justin Williams
Defenseman - Justin Faulk
Defenseman - Bret Hedican
Goaltender - Arturs Irbe