NHL Announces Hurricanes' Quarter-Century Teams

Three current members of the ‘Canes named to the club’s top two teams of the past 25 years

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced today the members of the Carolina Hurricanes First and Second Quarter-Century Teams as a part of the NHL’s plans to celebrate the first 25 years of the 2000s. The members were voted on by a panel comprised of local media, retired players and club executives.

Once all franchises’ teams are announced, a league-wide fan vote will take place to determine the NHL Quarter-Century Team. Voting will take place Feb. 12-26 on NHL.com and X, with results to be announced at a later date.

The Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Teams are listed below in alphabetical order by position:

First Team

Forward - Sebastian Aho

Forward - Rod Brind’Amour

Forward - Eric Staal

Defenseman - Jaccob Slavin

Defenseman - Glen Wesley

Goaltender - Cam Ward

Second Team

Forward - Ron Francis

Forward - Jordan Staal

Forward - Justin Williams

Defenseman - Justin Faulk

Defenseman - Bret Hedican

Goaltender - Arturs Irbe

