Learn More About The Canes' 2026 Draft Picks

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes added six young players to their prospect pool on Saturday, during the second day of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Entering the weekend with just four picks, the Canes continued what's become tradition, wheeling and dealing along the way. After moving their first-round choice to Nashville late Friday night, Eric Tulsky and crew turned #31 overall into two second-round picks, a third-round choice, and a fourth-rounder.

Tulsky explained after the first 32 picks that there were several players that the team had their eyes on, and although they came to the event without a slot between #31 and #105, they wound up obtaining and making four choices during that time.

Here's a rundown of all the selections made by Carolina, and a brief description from Associate General Manager Darren Yorke, who runs the draft for the team:

Yorke also told reporters that five of the six selections will be at this week's Development Camp at Invisalign Arena, with Wiggo Sorennson as the only one who will not be.