Canes Acquire John Carlson From Anaheim

Carolina gains exclusive negotiating rights with pending UFA before July 1

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© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes concluded their 2026 NHL Draft activity with their third trade of the day, sending the 192nd overall selection and pending restricted free agent (RFA) defenseman Kyle Masters to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) blueliner John Carlson.

Carlson, 36, concluded his 17th NHL campaign with 60 points in 71 games this season, tied for the 11th most among all NHL defensemen. The Natick, Mass. native is wrapping up an eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with Washington ahead of the 2018-19 season. On March 5, 2026, the Capitals dealt their all-time leader among defensemen in goals (166), assists (605), points (771), power-play points (273) and games played (1,143) to Anaheim, where he recorded 14 points in 16 regular-season games and averaged 24:11 TOI with the Ducks. 

Carolina now owns exclusive negotiating rights with Carlson before the free agency window opens at 12 p.m. ET on July 1.

While it remains to be seen whether the veteran rearguard will put pen to paper with the Canes, the transaction to at least pick up his rights is simply another example of the team chasing an edge over its competition.

"Like Eric (Tulsky) mentioned last night, we're always trying to get better, and a move like that is no different," Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said of the deal following the draft. "(We are) trying to make sure that we are always in a position to look at every opportunity to try to get better."

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