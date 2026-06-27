Canes Pick Six Players On Second Day Of Draft

Round 2, 51st Overall (from Calgary) – William Håkansson, D, Luleå HF (SHL)

Håkansson, 18, recorded two assists in 22 SHL games with Luleå HF in 2025-26, adding nine playoff appearances to help the club reach the SHL semifinals. He also spent part of the season on loan with Almtuna IS in the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier professional league, totaling four points (2g, 2a) in 16 games. The Solna, Sweden, native has spent the past three seasons in Luleå HF's system, progressing through the J18, J20 and senior teams. He posted a career-high 22 points (7g, 15a) in 42 games with Luleå HF's J20 squad in 2024-25, ranking seventh on the team in scoring. The 6'4", 216-pound defenseman helped Sweden capture the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, recording two assists in seven games. Håkansson was ranked 12th among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 2, 61st Overall (from Montreal) – Wiggo Sörensson, C, Boro/Vetlanda HC (Hockeyettan)

Sörensson, 18, recorded 38 points (20g, 18a) in 29 games with Boro/Vetlanda HC's senior team in 2025-26, competing in Division 2, Sweden's fourth-tier professional league. He also added 56 points (32g, 24a) in 13 games with Boro/Vetlanda HC's U20 squad. The Vetlanda, Sweden, native has amassed 152 points (82g, 70a) in 59 games with the club's U20 team over the past three seasons (2023-26). Sörensson helped Sweden win a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, recording six points (4g, 2a) in six games to finish tied for the team lead in goals. He then joined Växjö Lakers HC for the 2026 U18 Nationell playoffs, registering nine points (5g, 4a) in six games to help the club capture the championship. The 5'11", 181-pound forward was ranked 84th among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 3, 68th Overall (from Calgary) – Zachary Lansard, RW, Regina Pats (WHL)

Lansard, 17, recorded 56 points (24g, 32a) in 68 games with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2025-26, ranking third on the club in both points and goals. He added three goals in five playoff games during Regina's 2026 postseason run. The Ste. Anne, Manitoba, native also appeared in 54 games for the Pats in 2024-25, totaling 19 points (7g, 12a) in his rookie WHL season after joining the club from RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg Prep. The 6'0", 174-pound forward was ranked 70th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 4, 105th Overall (from San Jose) – Michael Berchild, LW, U.S. National Team Development Program

Berchild, 18, recorded 53 points (23g, 30a) in 58 games with the U.S. National Under-18 Team in 2025-26, while adding 19 points (8g, 11a) in 21 USHL games with the USNTDP Juniors. The Excelsior, Minnesota, native spent the past two seasons with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program after playing at Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep from 2022-24. He tallied 26 points (12g, 14a) in 35 games with the USNTDP’s U18 team in 2024-25 and 21 points (14g, 7a) in 24 USHL games with the USNTDP Juniors. Berchild also represented the United States at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, recording six points (4g, 2a) in five games to rank second on the team in goals and third in points while serving as an alternate captain. Additionally, he earned a bronze medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. The 18-year-old is committed to the University of Denver. The 5’10", 181-pound forward was ranked 77nd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Round 4, 125th Overall (from Montreal) – Ryder Fetterolf, G, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Fetterolf, 18, posted a 29-9-3 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average in 41 games with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2025-26. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was named CHL Goaltender of the Year and OHL Goaltender of the Year. Additionally, he was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team, the CHL First All-Star Team, the OHL All-Rookie Team and the OHL First All-Star Team. He also won the Dinty Moore Trophy for the OHL’s Best Rookie GAA and the Dave Pinkney Trophy for the OHL’s Lowest Team GAA. The 6’0”, 185-pound netminder went 49-0-0 with a .940 save percentage and 1.64 goals-against average in 61 games at Gilmour Academy in 2024-25 and made one appearance with the Tri-City Storm (USHL).

\\Round 5, 165th Overall (from Toronto) – Zachary Jovanovski, G, Guelph Storm (OHL)

\\Jovanovski, 18, posted a 25-20-4 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average in 52 games with the Guelph Storm of the OHL in 2025-26. He added a 0-4-0 record with a .885 SV% and 4.20 GAA in four playoff appearances with the club. The Tecumseh, Ontario native split the 2024-25 season between Guelph and the Ayr Centennials (GOJHL). He went 6-10-3 with a .886 SV% and 3.71 GAA in 19 games with Guelph and went 9-5-1 with a .910 SV% and 2.65 GAA in 16 games with Ayr. The 6’3”, 185-pound netminder appeared in four games with the Chatham Maroons (GOJHL) in 2023-24, posting a 2-1-0 record, .897 SV% and 2.90 GAA.

Elite Prospects Player Profiles

William Håkansson

Wiggo Sörensson

Zachary Lansard

Michael Berchild

Ryder Fetterolf

Zachary Jovanovski