2026 Free Agency Overview

RALEIGH, N.C. - Fresh off their Stanley Cup victory, it's a shorter summer than ever for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The opening of the free agency period is set for Wednesday, July 1, at 12 p.m. ET, but the good news is that, in contrast to some previous years, there's not a ton of business that the team needs to take care of.

With Nicolas Deslauriers' new two-year extension taken care of at the team's Championship Celebration, there are just two roster mainstays, Frederik Andersen and Mike Reilly, set to become unrestricted free agents this week. All-Rookie Team defenseman Alexander Nikishin is a restricted free agent.

Perhaps the biggest question of all came to light during the later rounds of this weekend's draft, when the team acquired defenseman and pending unrestricted free agent John Carlson from the Anaheim Ducks. How will he factor in, if at all, and what would that mean for Nikishin?

Below is what you need to know ahead of July 1.