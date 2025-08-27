Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

This marks the sixth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Prospects Showcase, which rotates hosting duties among its participants. Carolina hosted the 2022 edition of the tournament in Raleigh. All four teams will face off during the four-day event, which begins Friday, Sept. 12. The full schedule can be seen below.

2025 Prospects Showcase Schedule

All games played at AdventHealth Center Ice (Wesley Chapel, Florida)

All times Eastern

Friday, Sept. 12

2 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

5 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday, Sept. 13

2 p.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Sunday, Sept. 14

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 15

12 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

3 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-

Any skater or goaltender in each of the four organizations on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the Prospects Showcase. Exceptions may be permitted with prior approval from all teams. Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders for each contest, consisting of three 20-minute periods followed by a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period if the game remains tied after regulation. Regardless of the final score, games will conclude with a five-player-per-team shootout.