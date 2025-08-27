Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

Carolina to face teams from Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay from Sept. 12-15

ps_8-26

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the Hurricanes’ roster for the 2025 Prospects Showcase to take place from Sept. 12-15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott will serve as head coach for Carolina during the 2025 Prospects Showcase. The team’s full roster for the tournament can be found below.

2025 Prospects Showcase Roster
- 0.13 MB
Download 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

This marks the sixth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Prospects Showcase, which rotates hosting duties among its participants. Carolina hosted the 2022 edition of the tournament in Raleigh. All four teams will face off during the four-day event, which begins Friday, Sept. 12. The full schedule can be seen below.

2025 Prospects Showcase Schedule

All games played at AdventHealth Center Ice (Wesley Chapel, Florida)
All times Eastern

Friday, Sept. 12

2 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

5 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday, Sept. 13

2 p.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Sunday, Sept. 14

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 15

12 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

3 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-

Any skater or goaltender in each of the four organizations on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the Prospects Showcase. Exceptions may be permitted with prior approval from all teams. Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders for each contest, consisting of three 20-minute periods followed by a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period if the game remains tied after regulation. Regardless of the final score, games will conclude with a five-player-per-team shootout.

News Feed

Canes Sign Ryabkin To Entry-Level Contract

NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 12

Tom Dundon's Success As Owner Of The Carolina Hurricanes

Martinook's Pre-Season Party Set To Return

Canes, Slavin Distribute School Supplies

Canes Place 2nd In The Athletic's Contract Efficiency Rankings

Canes Approach 2025-26 Season Following A Winning Summer

Lenovo Center Executives Provide Renovation Updates

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 12th Annual Canes 5K

Banking On Blake An 'Easy Bet' For Canes

Blake 'Just Scratching The Surface' With Canes