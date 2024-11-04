Necas Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Forward tied for NHL lead with nine points in three games

Necas2ndStar

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas has been named the NHL’s “Second Star” for the week ending Nov. 3.

Necas, 25, posted nine points (3g, 6a) in three games from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, tying for the lead among all NHL skaters in points for the week. He notched three points (1g, 2a) against Washington on Nov. 3, marking a career-high three consecutive multi-point games and extending his point streak to a team-high six games (10/22-11/3: 5g, 10a), one shy of his career high (12/22/22-1/5/23: 4g, 4a). The 6’3”, 195-pound forward opened the week with two points (1g, 1a) in a 4-3 overtime win at Vancouver on Oct. 28 and added four points (1g, 3a) in an 8-2 win over the Bruins on Oct. 31.

Necas now has 18 points on the year (6g, 12a), ranking tied for eighth in the league and leading the Hurricanes in all major offensive categories. Additionally, his eight power-play points rank tied for third in the league after he posted a goal and two assists on the power play vs. Boston (10/31) and his three three-point games rank tied for second in the league behind Kirill Kaprizov (4). The Czech winger has become the second player in Hurricanes/Whalers history with 15-plus points through 10 games in a season, joining Eric Staal (18 in 2005-06).

A native of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, Necas recorded 53 points (24g, 29a) in 77 NHL games with Carolina in 2023-24, finishing fourth on the team in goals and power-play goals (8), tied for third in points and third in even-strength goals (16). He also added nine points (4g, 5a) in 11 contests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with all four goals coming at even strength. Necas has registered 261 points (103g, 158a) in 372 games over parts of eight NHL seasons, and he has tallied 30 points (11g, 19a) in 59 career postseason contests.

This marks the third time that Necas has been named one of the NHL’s three weekly stars. He was also named Second Star on March 28, 2021 and Third Star on March 7, 2021.

