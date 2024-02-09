Necas' First NHL Hat Trick Guides Canes Past Avalanche

Welcome To The Necas Show!

Looking to get back on track after returning from break with a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks, the Canes looked ready to reset from the opening puck drop.

Or, at least Necas was.

Just 1:52 in, the speedster picked up a pass from Brady Skjei in his own end and went off the races from there. Maneuvering through or by three Colorado defenders, #88 then got a shot to leak through Alexander Georgiev for the game-opening goal.

Fewer than five minutes later, he did it again.

This time on the rush, Teuvo Teravainen set up Brent Burns, who put one on a platter for Necas. One-timing it home, the Canes quickly had a 2-0 advantage in the first 6:25.

But he wasn't done there.

Inside the final five minutes of the frame, he buried a third, completing his first career hat trick in just 16:51.

His third shot, and goal, of the night came following yet another sweet distribution from Teravainen, establishing a 3-0 advantage.

The second-fastest hat trick to begin a game in Canes history, Necas' trio remains only bested by Cory Stillman, who scored three goals in just 11:28 back on November 5, 2007.