Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

Game to feature Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost on March 7, 2025

Takeover-Tour--RAL-v2-1920x1080
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Raleigh will host one of the nine neutral-site games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost will face off on March 7, 2025, at 7 pm ET at the Lenovo Center. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 am ET, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 am ET. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a PWHL game at the Lenovo Center,” said Carolina Hurricanes President Doug Warf. “The Triangle has a culture of strongly supporting women’s sports, and we have consistently invested people and resources into our now thriving local girls youth hockey programs.”

The nine regular season games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest on March 16 and hosted a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

PWHL Takeover Tour Info

Date
Time (ET)
Teams
Location
Sun., Jan. 5
4 p.m.
Montreal at Boston
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Wed., Jan. 8
10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Sun., Jan. 12
3 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota
Ball Arena, Denver
Sun., Jan. 19
1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal
Videotron Centre, Quebec City
Sun., Feb 16
TBA
Toronto at Ottawa
TBA
Sun., Feb. 23
4 p.m.
Boston at New York
KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Fri., March 7
7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota
Lenovo Center, Raleigh
Sun., March 16
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Sat., March 29
2 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston
Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Tickets for the game in Quebec City are currently on sale.
The game location and time for the February 16 game will be announced soon.

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)
The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women’s hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies’ reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

News Feed

Recap: Necas Nets 4 Points As Canes Beat Blues

Projected Lineup: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Hurricanes Assign Yaniv Perets To Chicago

Preview: November 17 vs. St. Louis

Recap: Martin Records First NHL Shutout, Blanks Senators

Canes Place Seth Jarvis On Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Preview: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Hurricanes Recall Yaniv Perets From Chicago

Injury Report: Andersen To Be Out 'Way Longer' Than Initially Expected

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Prospect Report: Poirier Piling Up Points In QMJHL

Recap: Vejmelka 'The Story' As Hurricanes Held In Utah

Projected Lineup: November 13 at Utah

Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Hurricanes Donate $25,000 To Children's Council of Watauga County

Montgomery, Panwar Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Preview: November 13 at Utah