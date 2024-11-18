Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Raleigh will host one of the nine neutral-site games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost will face off on March 7, 2025, at 7 pm ET at the Lenovo Center. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 am ET, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 am ET. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a PWHL game at the Lenovo Center,” said Carolina Hurricanes President Doug Warf. “The Triangle has a culture of strongly supporting women’s sports, and we have consistently invested people and resources into our now thriving local girls youth hockey programs.”

The nine regular season games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest on March 16 and hosted a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”