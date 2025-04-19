Jarvis, Aho Named Carolina PHWA Award Winners

RALEIGH, N.C. - In addition to Brent Burns winning the Steve Chaisson Award, as announced by the team on Saturday, the Carolina Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) also announced that Sebastian Aho has been named the Josef Vasicek Award winner and Seth Jarvis has been named the team's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The Josef Vasicek Award is given annually by the Carolina PHWA for outstanding cooperation with the local media. Formerly known as the Good Guy Award, the award was renamed in 2012 by the Carolina PHWA in honor of Vasicek, a former Hurricanes forward who died in a plane crash in Russia in September 2011.

Aho, 27, posted 74 points (29g, 45a) in 79 NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, and wins the award for the first time in his career. Previously, Aho had been selected as the team's MVP six of the last seven years.

Jarvis, 23, recorded his second consecutive 30-goal season (32) and matched his career-high, which had been previously established last year, with 67 points. It is his first time being selected as the team's MVP.

Earlier this month, Jordan Staal was selected by the Carolina PHWA as the team's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.