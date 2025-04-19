Brent Burns Named Chiasson Award Winner

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that defenseman Brent Burns has been selected by his teammates as the winner of the 2024-25 Steve Chiasson Award.

The Steve Chiasson Award is given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game. Burns, 39, registered 29 points (6g, 23a) and a +7 plus/minus rating in 82 games in his 21st NHL season and third with Carolina. The 6’5’’, 228-pound blueliner has registered 910 points (261g, 649a) in 1,497 career NHL games with Carolina, San Jose and Minnesota. He has appeared in 925 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL and the fourth-longest in league history. Burns leads all active NHL defensemen in career goals, points and game-winning goals (42). The Barrie, Ont., native was drafted by Minnesota in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2003 NHL Draft.