Brent Burns Named Chiasson Award Winner

Defenseman recorded 29 points (6g, 23a) in 82 games for Carolina this season

Burns_4-19

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes today announced that defenseman Brent Burns has been selected by his teammates as the winner of the 2024-25 Steve Chiasson Award.

The Steve Chiasson Award is given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game. Burns, 39, registered 29 points (6g, 23a) and a +7 plus/minus rating in 82 games in his 21st NHL season and third with Carolina. The 6’5’’, 228-pound blueliner has registered 910 points (261g, 649a) in 1,497 career NHL games with Carolina, San Jose and Minnesota. He has appeared in 925 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL and the fourth-longest in league history. Burns leads all active NHL defensemen in career goals, points and game-winning goals (42). The Barrie, Ont., native was drafted by Minnesota in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2003 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils

Canes Assign Brind'Amour, Nadeau, Morrow and Fensore To Chicago

Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Ottawa

Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

Recap: 'Shorthanded' Canes Held Off By Habs

Nadeau Named To AHL All-Rookie Team

Projected Lineup: April 16 at Montreal

Preview: April 16 at Montreal

Canes Recall Brind'Amour, Fensore, Nadeau and Stillman From Chicago

Playoff Rivalry Renews As Canes Face Devils

Canes Reassign Badinka To Chicago

Recap: Canes Lose To Leafs In Home Finale

Projected Lineup: April 13 vs. Toronto