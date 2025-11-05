Rookie Blueliners Helping Canes Navigate Early Injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. - Entering the 2025-26 regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes' expected defensive pairings had them in the conversation for the best corps in the league.
Anchored by Jaccob Slavin's defensive excellence, the additions of solidified stalwart K'Andre Miller and top prospect Alexander Nikishin brought a plethora of excitement to a cast returning Jalen Chatfield, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.
With Mike Reilly waiting in the wings as the seventh defenseman, the makings were promising for another season of not just limiting opponents' chances - Carolina has allowed the fewest shots (27.2) and goals against (2.63) among all teams since Rod Brind'Amour took over as head coach - but also offensive contributions.
While there's a long road left in front of them left to determine whether or not they'll have that same success on the blue line again, the beginning stretch of the journey has been thrown a wrench, and the story on defense has been the emergence of up-and-comers forced into becoming lineup regulars.