Injury Report: Carrier To Miss 'A Couple Of Months'

Forward may still play again this season

1.24.25 Carrier
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have been without forward William Carrier since Jan. 4 and they'll be without him for a while longer, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed on Friday.

"He's going to be [out] long-term now," Brind'Amour said following the team's skate at Invisalign Arena. "I'm not sure how long, but it's going to be a couple of months, at minimum."

The forward had received several opinions on what was revealed to be a re-aggravation of an old lower-body injury, before ultimately undergoing surgery. Although the team has just 33 games remaining in their regular season, Brind'Amour did say there is hope for the veteran to return.

Carrier, 30, signed a six-year contract with the Canes last summer. Before going down with the injury he had produced nine points (4-5--9) in 39 games and averaged 11:37 of ice time.

With both Carrier and Tyson Jost (lower-body injury) out of the lineup, Juha Jaaska has skated 11 games as a part of the team's forward group this month. Making his NHL debut on Jan. 2 in Florida, he then recorded his first NHL point in a win over Toronto on Jan. 9.

CAR@VAN: Carrier scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

News Feed

Recap: Comeback Canes Storm Past Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: January 23 vs. Columbus

Preview: January 23 vs. Columbus

Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Canes Donate $30,000 To Western NC Organizations

Recap: Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Lift Canes To Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 21 at Dallas

Preview: January 21 at Dallas

Recap: Canes Rally On Milestone Night For Andersen, Staal

Projected Lineup: January 20 at Chicago

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Preview: January 20 at Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

Projected Lineup: January 17 vs. Vegas

Canes Activate Frederik Andersen From Injured Reserve

Preview: January 17 vs. Vegas

Recap: 'Ugly Hockey' Costs Canes In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: January 15 at Buffalo