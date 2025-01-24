Injury Report: Carrier To Miss 'A Couple Of Months'

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have been without forward William Carrier since Jan. 4 and they'll be without him for a while longer, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed on Friday.

"He's going to be [out] long-term now," Brind'Amour said following the team's skate at Invisalign Arena. "I'm not sure how long, but it's going to be a couple of months, at minimum."

The forward had received several opinions on what was revealed to be a re-aggravation of an old lower-body injury, before ultimately undergoing surgery. Although the team has just 33 games remaining in their regular season, Brind'Amour did say there is hope for the veteran to return.

Carrier, 30, signed a six-year contract with the Canes last summer. Before going down with the injury he had produced nine points (4-5--9) in 39 games and averaged 11:37 of ice time.

With both Carrier and Tyson Jost (lower-body injury) out of the lineup, Juha Jaaska has skated 11 games as a part of the team's forward group this month. Making his NHL debut on Jan. 2 in Florida, he then recorded his first NHL point in a win over Toronto on Jan. 9.