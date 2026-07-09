Hurricanes’ names engraved on Stanley Cup

Carolina defeated Golden Knights in 6 games for franchise’s 2nd title

Hurricanes engraved Stanley Cup

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes were etched into NHL history for the second time.

The names of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup champions were engraved on the trophy this week.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon led the list of names on the Cup followed by CEO Brian Fork, general manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Brind'Amour’s name appears on the trophy for the second time with the team. He captained the franchise to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal's name also made its second appearance on Lord Stanley after 17 years when he won the trophy with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

Forward William Carrier, who won the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, is the only other Hurricanes player to have his name added for the second time.

The rest of the 20 Hurricanes players, including goalie Frederik Andersen and veteran forwards Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook, had their names engraved onto the Stanley Cup for the first time.

This is the fourth year in a row the names of the champions were added to the Stanley Cup before each member of the team spends a day with the trophy this summer.

The Stanley Cup will begin its summer tour on Saturday, July 11. Carrier will celebrate his day with the trophy in his hometown of Montreal.

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