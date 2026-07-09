Hurricanes’ names engraved on Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes were etched into NHL history for the second time.

The names of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup champions were engraved on the trophy this week.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon led the list of names on the Cup followed by CEO Brian Fork, general manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Brind'Amour’s name appears on the trophy for the second time with the team. He captained the franchise to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal's name also made its second appearance on Lord Stanley after 17 years when he won the trophy with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.