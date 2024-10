RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Jackson Blake to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Jesper Fast and defensemen Riley Stillman and Joakim Ryan on injured non-roster.

The team’s opening-day roster stands at two goaltenders, seven defensemen and 13 forwards, and can be found in the link below.