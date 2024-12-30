Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Jack Drury on Injured Reserve.

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower-body injury, has not appeared in an NHL game this season, and has registered four points (1g, 3a) in nine appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo.

Drury, 24, who underwent hand surgery on December 12 and has missed the Hurricanes’ past eight games, has registered nine points (3g, 6a) and a plus-four rating in 28 games for Carolina this season. Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 142 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 46 points (15g, 31a) and a plus-14 rating. Drury posted 76 points (31g, 45a) in 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago from 2021-23, and he recorded 24 points (9g, 15a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 63 points (29g, 34a) in 60 collegiate contests over two seasons at Harvard from 2018-20. Born in New York, Drury has represented the United States at numerous international tournaments, winning a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.