Hurricanes Foundation Grant To Bring Mental Health Resources To Youth Hockey Programs

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced a $15,000 grant to the Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA), allowing the organization to partner with the Ladd Foundation’s 1616 mental health curriculum. Former Carolina Hurricanes player Andrew Ladd founded 1616 to introduce youth hockey players to the importance of mental fitness.

“Carolina will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Ladd. “It’s where I started my NHL career, won my first Stanley Cup and experienced firsthand the impact that hockey and the people around the game can have on your life. To now come full circle and partner with the Hurricanes and CAHA to bring 1616 to young players across North and South Carolina is incredibly meaningful to me.

“Hockey gave me so much more than the opportunity to play in the NHL. It helped shape who I am as a person, and that’s really what 1616 is about. We want to help kids build confidence, develop character, create meaningful connections and recognize that the lessons they learn through hockey can stay with them long after they’re done playing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that played such an important role in my own journey.”

1616 is a free, virtually-delivered mental performance program built for youth hockey players, hockey parents and coaches. 1616 was built on proven research, combined with real-world experience from people in the sport. The result is a best-in-class curriculum designed to build the four C’s of positive youth development – character, connection, confidence and competence.

"Mental fitness isn't built in a single session,” said Meredith Wolff, executive director of 1616. “It's built at practice, in the locker room, and on the car ride home. Partnering with the Hurricanes and CAHA lets us put practical tools in the hands of the Coaches and Hockey Parents who shape those moments every day. Together we can make the game stronger and kids healthier."

The Hurricanes Foundation’s grant will provide CAHA with the necessary funding to implement the 1616 program across the region. There will be incentives and prizes for CAHA teams that participate in the programs.

“CAHA is extremely excited to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes and 1616 to deliver needed resources to our members,” said Brad Hoffman, Executive Director of CAHA. “Coaches, players and parents will all benefit from the Ladd Foundation’s commitment to mental performance. Carolina Hockey’s new Carolina EDGE initiative will deliver the 1616 message of Buffalo Mindset and its resources to our members via marketing, engagement, and our EDGE AI Assistant tool. This tool will support the 1616 message and direct people to engage with this important program. Our partnership with the Canes and 1616 supports our mission to create the best possible experience for everyone in our game.”

About the Ladd Foundation:

Founded by two-time Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ladd and his wife, Brandy, Ladd Foundation created and operates 1616, a free mental performance and wellbeing program for youth hockey Players, Hockey Parents and Coaches. Short weekly videos from Pro Players help kids build Confidence, Connection, Character and Competence on and off the ice. 1616 has reached more than 1,900 teams across North America since 2021. Learn more or register at 1616.org.

About the Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA):

The Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) is the USA Hockey affiliate serving North Carolina and South Carolina. CAHA supports the growth and development of youth and adult hockey through player development, coaching and officiating education, and support for local hockey associations. CAHA is committed to creating the best possible experience for everyone in the sport. For more information, visit www.carolinahockey.org⁠.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. Since the Foundation's inception in 1997, more than $17 million has been donated in grants and in-kind support to youth-serving organizations. For more information on the Foundation, please click here or contact Amy Daniels at [email protected].