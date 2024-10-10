Hurricanes Assign Tyson Jost To Chicago

Forward signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 1

10.10.24 Jost
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Tyson Jost to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jost, 26, had one assist and a plus-5 plus/minus rating in four preseason contests with the Hurricanes. The 5’11”, 187 lbs. forward signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 1, and has registered 140 points (57g, 83a) in 456 career NHL games with Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo.

