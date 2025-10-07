Highlights From Seth Jarvis' Episode Of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis is known for his fun-loving personality, but don't let that fool you into thinking he doesn't take things seriously.

"As much as I mess around, I will drive to the ends of the earth to get this city a Stanley Cup," he says just 90 seconds into Episode 5 of the second season of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, a 40-minute foray into the life of Carolina's No. 24.

Season two of the acclaimed documentary series premiered last Friday, with all episodes now streaming on Amazon Prime. The fifth episode is fully dedicated to the Canes and their budding star, detailing his life in Raleigh, Winnipeg and beyond.

"I've seen a cut of it. It's weird watching yourself on the screen. But it was good. I thought they did a good job," the 23-year-old said ahead of its release last week. "I think it will be, hopefully, entertaining."

If you can't catch the show or if you'd just like a road map for Jarvis' feature, here are a few highlights to look out for.