Highlights From Seth Jarvis' Episode Of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Show pulls back the curtain on the 23-year-old's life, on and off the ice

jarv_10-7
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis is known for his fun-loving personality, but don't let that fool you into thinking he doesn't take things seriously.

"As much as I mess around, I will drive to the ends of the earth to get this city a Stanley Cup," he says just 90 seconds into Episode 5 of the second season of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, a 40-minute foray into the life of Carolina's No. 24.

Season two of the acclaimed documentary series premiered last Friday, with all episodes now streaming on Amazon Prime. The fifth episode is fully dedicated to the Canes and their budding star, detailing his life in Raleigh, Winnipeg and beyond.

"I've seen a cut of it. It's weird watching yourself on the screen. But it was good. I thought they did a good job," the 23-year-old said ahead of its release last week. "I think it will be, hopefully, entertaining."

If you can't catch the show or if you'd just like a road map for Jarvis' feature, here are a few highlights to look out for.

A Timeless Treat

It doesn't matter if you're 12 or 23, accountant or athlete - everyone loves chicken nuggets. That much is apparent early in the episode, as it opens on Jarvis in his kitchen air-frying one of his favorite snacks. The lone issue? No Chick-fil-A sauce for dipping. Bummer.

And for fans looking to swap some candy for a warmup puck at an upcoming game, you're in luck - a quick look in Jarvis' cupboards reveals that Nerds Gummy Clusters might just do the trick.

After a quick bite, it's time for another one of Jarvis' well-known favorite activities. Naptime!

[The nuggets are] maybe not fully cooked, but...it builds character. Builds your immune system. That was a hell of a cooking show right there.

-Seth Jarvis putting his chef skills on display

Back To His Roots

To get to know Seth, the show takes us to his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, where we are introduced to his brother, Kayden, and mom, Tracey. We get to see his vision board, featuring goals ("Make The NHL") and mantras ("Never Be Just Good Enough") that have fueled the youngest Jarvis on his NHL journey.

There's also a peek into his inspirations, from former Hurricane and Winnipeg Jets captain Andrew Ladd adorning the walls to a door-sized poster of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Jarvis isn't too keen on the cameras catching his youthful adoration of a player who is now his division rival, but ultimately, it's all a fun look at what makes Seth, Seth.

There were mornings where we would wake up and be like 'where's Seth?' And then, all of a sudden, you just see a guy out here [on the outdoor rink] in a silver helmet, just ripping around.

-Kayden Jarvis (Seth's brother) on his younger sibling's love for hockey

"Bleeding Red And White"

When he was a junior star with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, Jarvis earned the opportunity to attend Hockey Canada's World Junior Camp in 2020. But despite his clear talents, he was cut from the camp, missing out on his chance to represent his country with his age group.

Not that that was going to stop him.

Four years later, Jarvis - the youngest player named to Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster - is relishing the chance to skate alongside some of the best players hockey has to offer. Sitting beside Sidney Crosby - the same guy whose poster lived on Jarvis' bedroom door as a kid - Canada's new No. 24 soaks in the opportunity while helping his country to a gold medal.

Oh my God, I was flowing with, what is it, patriotism? Whatever. Maple syrup, everything. I was bleeding red and white there...I worked so hard to go from that spot of getting cut from World Juniors just to be a part of that 4 Nations team. I'm excited to see where it takes me.

-Seth Jarvis after winning gold with Canada

"Is This Our Fault?"

We've seen nearly every angle of the Mikko Rantanen trade(s), but this episode takes us even deeper. Joining Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi as they go golfing on trade deadline day in March, they find out in real time that the Canes have swapped their January acquisition for Logan Stankoven and a smattering of picks.

As Jarvis notes earlier in the episode, "S* happens. You can't control it," and his reaction to the trade falls in line with that thought, as he jokes around with his Finnish counterpart.

Kotkaniemi: Is this our fault?

Jarvis: It might be my fault. If I scored last night on that pass he gave me, he might still be a Hurricane.

Staying Hungry

Throughout the episode entitled "Good Enough," Jarvis' mental health is a topic of conversation. His unique sense of humor and infectious personality belie how much pressure the 23-year-old puts on himself to perform - sometimes to his own detriment, with Jarvis himself discussing how much he struggles with self-doubt and, yes, being "good enough."

But through his 2024-25 journey, including his experience with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and another deep playoff run in Raleigh, Jarvis notes how much he gained from his fourth pro season and what keeps him feeling motivated, not doubtful.

As much as I mess around, I want to go down as one of the greatest Canes to ever play.

...

To fall short, it's something that drives you a little bit crazy. We got one win this time, but you need three more. Any time you lose, I think you get more hungry. That Cup is always going to be the thing we're chasing.

...

I learned so much about myself. I know who I am as a person and as a player. I know there are a few more levels that I've got in my game, and that's what keeps me hungry.

-Seth Jarvis (at various points) on what keeps him going

News Feed

Canes Announce 2025-26 Uniform Schedule

Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at Lenovo Center

Hurricanes Submit Opening Roster

Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto

Warf Resigns As Hurricanes Team President

What We Learned From The Canes' Preseason

Canes Acquire Brandon Bussi Off Waivers

Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason Play In Nashville

Canes Assign Givani Smith To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: October 4 at Nashville

Canes Sign Givani Smith To One-Year Contract

Breitling, Canes Partner For Custom Edition

Hurricanes' Valuation Jumps Nearly $1B Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville

Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players