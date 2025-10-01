Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Over four-plus seasons, fans of the Carolina Hurricanes have come to know and love Seth Jarvis' personality.

Gaining more and more national exposure each year, now, the whole world will have the opportunity to get a bigger taste of it as he's featured in Amazon's second season of their FACEOFF: Inside The NHL series.

Available to stream this Friday exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Jarvis' life both on and off the ice will be on display.

"I've seen a cut of it. It's weird watching yourself on the screen. But it was good. I thought they did a good job," the 23-year-old said following a practice this week. "I think it will be, hopefully, entertaining."

A production crew visited Jarvis a handful of times throughout the 2024-25 regular season, capturing unprecedented access on his route to gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada, and then stopped by Winnipeg to see him over the summer.

The 2020 first-round pick is one of 14 players scheduled to be included in the program, alongside Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury, Matthew Tkachuk, and more.

"Well, everyone needs a George Costanza in a Seinfeld show. So, I think that's what I was kind of there for," Jarvis laughed.

Per NHL.com, the episode, which sits fifth in the series, is previewed as:

Jarvis, the 23-year-old Carolina Hurricanes center, shows off his personality and opens up about his insecurities in Episode 5. You see the poster of a player on the door of his childhood bedroom. Later, you see him sitting beside that player in the Canada locker room at 4 Nations.You also hear general manager Eric Tulsky’s first conversations with forward Mikko Rantanen after Carolina acquires Rantanen in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Later, you see Jarvis and teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the golf course learning Rantanen has been flipped to the Dallas Stars. Kotkaniemi’s reaction is priceless.

"I had to do some stuff for them, but they did a really good job around the rink. They stayed out of everyone's way, which I really appreciated," he said. "They basically made themselves invisible, which was nice."

Like us, Jarvis' teammates and coaches are looking forward to watching the episode too.

"He's a very special player, but personality too," Rod Brind'Amour said. "These guys are on the ice for really a small portion of the time they're together. The personality that he brings and hopefully comes out in that show, because we all love it, that's for sure."

While Jarvis’ on-ice pursuits are well-known, the show presents an opportunity to learn more about the do-it-all budding star off the ice - even if he says there’s not much to see.

"If you have any interest in learning what a professional athlete does on an off day, I'm not where you should look. I feel like I live a pretty normal life in regards to how I operate, so maybe it'll be relatable. Of what I saw, I think it's pretty funny, so maybe you'll enjoy a couple of laughs."

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL takes viewers behind the scenes of the National Hockey League, offering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens, and the high-stakes world of professional hockey. The upcoming season will delve deeper into the personal and professional lives of NHL stars offering viewers a 360-degree view of their lives both on and off the ice. It will feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them – including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box; Steve Mayer for NHL Productions; and showrunner Daniel Amigone.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is the fifth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered to critical and fan acclaim, plus the recently launched This is Hockey, featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

