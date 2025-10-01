Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Over four-plus seasons, fans of the Carolina Hurricanes have come to know and love Seth Jarvis' personality.

Gaining more and more national exposure each year, now, the whole world will have the opportunity to get a bigger taste of it as he's featured in Amazon's second season of their FACEOFF: Inside The NHL series.

Available to stream this Friday exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Jarvis' life both on and off the ice will be on display.

"I've seen a cut of it. It's weird watching yourself on the screen. But it was good. I thought they did a good job," the 23-year-old said following a practice this week. "I think it will be, hopefully, entertaining."

A production crew visited Jarvis a handful of times throughout the 2024-25 regular season, capturing unprecedented access on his route to gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada, and then stopped by Winnipeg to see him over the summer.

The 2020 first-round pick is one of 14 players scheduled to be included in the program, alongside Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury, Matthew Tkachuk, and more.

"Well, everyone needs a George Costanza in a Seinfeld show. So, I think that's what I was kind of there for," Jarvis laughed.