Recap: Canes Wrap Regular Season With Win Over Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on a high note after defeating the New York Islanders 2-1 in their final regular-season contest on Tuesday.
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After setting up the game's first goal one night earlier, Nikolaj Ehlers lit the lamp himself at UBS Arena to put the Canes ahead in the early going. The debuting Felix Unger Sorum picked up his first career point on the play, sending the Dane in alone for a quick shot that found room past David Rittich's stick side.
That lead lasted through the next 30 minutes of game time, but the Islanders struck back during a delayed penalty sequence to send the teams to the second intermission deadlocked at one.
With both teams searching for a hero in the final frame, Mark Jankowski stepped up for Carolina, picking out the top corner of the net at 14:38 to nudge his team ahead for good.
Starting for the second time in as many nights, Brandon Bussi turned in a sterling 27-save effort in front of friends and family to notch his 31st win in 39 starts this season.