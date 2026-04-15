Recap: Canes Wrap Regular Season With Win Over Islanders

Ehlers, Jankowski score; Bussi makes 27 saves

RECAP

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hit the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on a high note after defeating the New York Islanders 2-1 in their final regular-season contest on Tuesday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY PLAYOFF TICKETS

After setting up the game's first goal one night earlier, Nikolaj Ehlers lit the lamp himself at UBS Arena to put the Canes ahead in the early going. The debuting Felix Unger Sorum picked up his first career point on the play, sending the Dane in alone for a quick shot that found room past David Rittich's stick side.

That lead lasted through the next 30 minutes of game time, but the Islanders struck back during a delayed penalty sequence to send the teams to the second intermission deadlocked at one.

With both teams searching for a hero in the final frame, Mark Jankowski stepped up for Carolina, picking out the top corner of the net at 14:38 to nudge his team ahead for good.

Starting for the second time in as many nights, Brandon Bussi turned in a sterling 27-save effort in front of friends and family to notch his 31st win in 39 starts this season.

CAR at NYI | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the second straight game and extended his point streak to four games (2G, 4A). The first-year Hurricane finishes the season with 26 goals, as well as career highs in assists (45) and points (71).45 assists (career high) and 71 points (career high).
  • Tonight was also Ehlers' 82nd game of the season, the only player on the roster to dress in every contest.
  • Mark Jankowski tallied his third goal in his last three outings. Finishing with 21 points (11G, 10A) on the year, Jankowski breached the 20-point plateau for the first time since 2018-19.
  • Felix Unger Sorum and Ronan Seeley each made their NHL debut on Tuesday. Unger Sorum, 20, picked up his first NHL point with an assist on Ehlers' goal. Seeley, 24, skated 15:12 while working on a pairing with fellow seventh-round selection Joel Nystrom.
  • Speaking of Joel Nystrom, the Swede logged an assist on Jankowski's game-winner after being recalled this morning to rejoin the lineup for his 38th NHL game this season.
  • Brandon Bussi got the start in lieu of Pyotr Kochetkov, who was unable to play due to a "roster technicality." Kochetkov had been slated to make his first NHL appearance since Dec. 20.
  • Instead, Bussi posted his sixth win in his last seven games and his 31st on the year, tying Mike Liut for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history.
  • Only six goaltenders in NHL history had more victories in their first NHL season: Bill Durnan (38 in 1943-44), Ron Hextall (37 in 1986-87), Roman Cechmanek (35 in 2000-01), Steve Mason (33 in 2008-09), Frank Brimsek (33 in 1938-39) and, oddly enough, Mike Liut (32 in 1979-80).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the contest...

"It was kind of how these last few games have gone. We just kind of hung around, battled, and made some good individual efforts on key plays for goals... We just found a way to get it done."

Mark Jankowski on the win and the newcomers...

"It was a good game. It was tight. Everyone who came up played great. It was awesome for (Ronan Seeley) and Felix (Unger Sorum) to get his first point. It was a great win. Now, it's onto the playoffs."

Brandon Bussi on another win with new faces in the lineup...

"We just compete really hard. I think we're a team that goes into every game wanting to win no matter the circumstance, and I think it just shows our depth, right? A lot of guys have been working hard in Chicago this year; they deserve the opportunity, and they made the most of it."

Ronan Seeley following his NHL debut...

"That's what I've been dreaming about since I was a little kid. It's kind of everything you dream of, even if it's game 82. I just tried to take everything in and take in every second. I'm so happy. My family was here, the guys here are so welcoming, and it was just an awesome experience."

Rod Brind'Amour on Brandon Bussi's second impressive performance in as many nights...

"He was great tonight. It was one of his better games. [He] made some huge saves at critical times in the game. He was probably the difference maker."

Rod Brind'Amour as his team turns the page to the postseason...

"We've been eager for this for a long time. Once we knew it was official, and we were in a pretty good spot all year, we've got to turn the page now. It goes to being a sprint. We know the season's a marathon, and now all of a sudden you've got to be ready right from the get-go and put your best foot forward."

Mark Jankowski describing what changes now that the team goes into postseason mode...

"We've got to keep our foot on the gas. Playoff hockey, it's like nothing else. You can't really explain it. Every play matters, every single puck battle, every little hit, everything's amplified so much more. The crowd's into it right from the get-go. We're just really excited to get going."

What's Next?

The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They're scheduled to practice on Thursday, as they await the announcement of the Round 1 schedule from the NHL.

Next Game: Round 1, Game 1 vs. Ottawa | DATE & TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

Take 5 Wednesdays

Wear your Canes gear and save 25% on your oil change at Take 5 Oil Change!

Offer valid through 7/1/2026. Terms and conditions apply. Valid only at participating locations.

News Feed

Canes To Face Senators In Round 1 Of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected Lineup: April 14 at NY Islanders

Canes Recall Nystrom, Seeley From Chicago

Preview: April 14 at NY Islanders

Recap: Canes Clinch Eastern Conference Title In Philadelphia

Canes Recall Unger Sorum, Kochetkov From Chicago

Projected Lineup: April 13 at Philadelphia

Preview: April 13 at Philadelphia

Canes Assign Josiah Slavin To Chicago

Recap: Canes 'Grind' Out Win In Utah

Projected Lineup: April 11 at Utah

Preview: April 11 at Utah

Canes Assign Kochetkov To Chicago

Slavin Nominated For King Clancy Trophy

Recap: Canes Blitz Blackhawks In Chicago

Projected Lineup: April 9 at Chicago

Ryabkin Reassigned To Chicago (AHL)

Preview: April 9 at Chicago