Recap: Canes Wrap Regular Season With Win Over Islanders

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the contest...

"It was kind of how these last few games have gone. We just kind of hung around, battled, and made some good individual efforts on key plays for goals... We just found a way to get it done."

Mark Jankowski on the win and the newcomers...

"It was a good game. It was tight. Everyone who came up played great. It was awesome for (Ronan Seeley) and Felix (Unger Sorum) to get his first point. It was a great win. Now, it's onto the playoffs."

Brandon Bussi on another win with new faces in the lineup...

"We just compete really hard. I think we're a team that goes into every game wanting to win no matter the circumstance, and I think it just shows our depth, right? A lot of guys have been working hard in Chicago this year; they deserve the opportunity, and they made the most of it."

Ronan Seeley following his NHL debut...

"That's what I've been dreaming about since I was a little kid. It's kind of everything you dream of, even if it's game 82. I just tried to take everything in and take in every second. I'm so happy. My family was here, the guys here are so welcoming, and it was just an awesome experience."

Rod Brind'Amour on Brandon Bussi's second impressive performance in as many nights...

"He was great tonight. It was one of his better games. [He] made some huge saves at critical times in the game. He was probably the difference maker."

Rod Brind'Amour as his team turns the page to the postseason...

"We've been eager for this for a long time. Once we knew it was official, and we were in a pretty good spot all year, we've got to turn the page now. It goes to being a sprint. We know the season's a marathon, and now all of a sudden you've got to be ready right from the get-go and put your best foot forward."

Mark Jankowski describing what changes now that the team goes into postseason mode...

"We've got to keep our foot on the gas. Playoff hockey, it's like nothing else. You can't really explain it. Every play matters, every single puck battle, every little hit, everything's amplified so much more. The crowd's into it right from the get-go. We're just really excited to get going."