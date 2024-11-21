Frederik Andersen To Undergo Knee Surgery

Goaltender is expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action

Andersen_11-21

© Nat LeDonne/NHLI via Getty Images

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that goaltender Frederik Andersen will have knee surgery on Friday. Andersen is expected to be out for 8-12 weeks.

Andersen, 35, is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four games with the Hurricanes this season. The Herning, Denmark, native appeared in 16 games in 2023-24, compiling a 13-2-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. Anaheim’s third-round selection, 87th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen has played 499 NHL games with the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, and has a career record of 298-128-52 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

