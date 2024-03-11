Canes Use Seven Different Goal Scorers, Rout Flames

No Rest For The Wicked...

Returning to home ice after picking up a win in New Jersey yesterday afternoon, the Canes started the day with a bit of unfortunate news.

Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that forward Jack Drury will be "out for a while" after suffering a lower-body injury during the team's most recent victory, taking #18 out of the lineup for the first time this season.

Forcing Brendan Lemieux to draw in for his 300th NHL game, the contest was also the home debut for newly acquired forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

When the puck went down, the Canes were ready to go.

Looking like a group very energized by the team's moves at the trade deadline, they completely dominated the start of the contest. Holding Calgary without a shot for the first 15 minutes, it took Carolina just 6:30 to get on the board.

A pretty connection between Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook allowed #48's 11th goal of the year to come to life, sending their group off to the races.

After Frederik Andersen finally made his first stop of the afternoon, Aho then extended his group's lead to a pair after a setup from Teuvo Teravainen.