RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a third win in four days on Sunday, as they beat the Calgary Flames by a score of 7-2.
Canes Use Seven Different Goal Scorers, Rout Flames
Slavin sets franchise history, seven players record multiple points
No Rest For The Wicked...
Returning to home ice after picking up a win in New Jersey yesterday afternoon, the Canes started the day with a bit of unfortunate news.
Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that forward Jack Drury will be "out for a while" after suffering a lower-body injury during the team's most recent victory, taking #18 out of the lineup for the first time this season.
Forcing Brendan Lemieux to draw in for his 300th NHL game, the contest was also the home debut for newly acquired forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.
When the puck went down, the Canes were ready to go.
Looking like a group very energized by the team's moves at the trade deadline, they completely dominated the start of the contest. Holding Calgary without a shot for the first 15 minutes, it took Carolina just 6:30 to get on the board.
A pretty connection between Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook allowed #48's 11th goal of the year to come to life, sending their group off to the races.
After Frederik Andersen finally made his first stop of the afternoon, Aho then extended his group's lead to a pair after a setup from Teuvo Teravainen.
Four-Goal Second & History For Slavo...
Teravainen's helper moved his point streak to seven games, the longest by any Hurricanes player this season.
Providing insurance for the group and sending the team back to the locker room 2-0, there was more cushion to be found when the team returned to the ice.
In the first 75 seconds of the middle stanza, Carolina's lead went from 2-0 to 4-0.
First, Jalen Chatfield wired home a Seth Jarvis pass from the point, before Andrei Svechnikov polished off a two-on-one with Aho.
Up by four, the home crowd had no shortage of things to celebrate, but a Lemieux scrap with Calgary defender Brayden Pachal had PNC Arena exploding.
Although the Flames were eventually able to interrupt Carolina's scoring party, the Canes got right back to finding twice moments later.
Another quick pair of goalies, these from Brent Burns and Jarvis, made it a 6-1 Carolina lead after 40 minutes.
On Burns' 10th goal of the season, Jaccob Slavin earned the primary helper.
A milestone point, it gave the trusty defender 259 for his NHL career, giving him sole possession of the most by a defenseman in Canes/Whalers history.
The Extra Point Is Good...
Ahead by five, Carolina was comfortable heading to the final horn.
A rare puck-handling error by Andersen gift-wrapped a second goal of the afternoon for Calgary, but the Canes even had a response to that.
Teravainen knocked one home out of mid-air in the final stages of the third, giving him 10 points in his last seven games.
At the end of 60 minutes, Carolina earned a 7-2 result and pulled themselves within two points of the division-leading New York Rangers.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour pinpointing the difference in today's huge win...
"The game, to me, was the first period. That's where we came ready to play and kind of took the game there."
Jalen Chatfield on how enjoyable it is for the team to put up a large number in the goal category, after many games of outshooting the opponent in a major way, but maybe not experiencing the same success...
"It's nice to be on the other side. We've had games of 50+ shots and still only get one goal. If we keep shooting the puck I believe good things are going to happen, like it happened tonight."
Andrei Svechnikov, when asked if he feels like the room has been given a boost post-trade deadline...
"Definitely. It's a new energy. We know what kind of players they are, some of the best in the league. That's always exciting and we can't wait to play more games (together)."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and get back into game action on Tuesday against the Rangers.