Canes To Hold Annual Food Drive Week Of Nov. 8-15 To Support Families In The Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes in partnership with Harris Teeter, will hold their annual food drive the week of Nov. 8-15. The week-long initiative will feature multiple collection opportunities and player appearances – with a major drop-off event at Lenovo Center on Sunday, Nov. 9, where Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and family will join volunteers to help collect donations.

The Hurricanes are partnering with multiple area food banks including Raleigh Dream Center, Interfaith Food Shuttle, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and Urban Ministries, to ensure all items are distributed directly to families in need. In addition to non-perishable food items, the 2025 drive also includes baby items – such as formula, diapers and wipes – which have been added to this year’s wish list.

Media are invited to cover the food drive, which is scheduled to take place as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 8, Hurricanes vs. Sabres at 7 p.m.: Food drive drop-off will be set up pre-game on the South Plaza with player appearance from Jaccob Slavin.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 1:00-3:00 p.m.: Food drive drop-off will be set up in the 6000 lot of the Lenovo Center. Fans are encouraged to enter the property via Edwards Mill Road, and baby items are especially encouraged during this event. Jaccob Slavin and family will be on site to thank fans and help collect donations.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, Hurricanes vs. Capitals at 7 p.m.: Food drive drop-off will be set up on the South Plaza prior to the game.

Friday, Nov. 14, Hurricanes vs. Canucks at 7 p.m.: Food drive drop-off will be set up on the South Plaza prior to the game.

Saturday, Nov. 15, Hurricanes vs. Oilers at 7 p.m.: Food drive drop-off will be set up on the South Plaza prior to the game.

Additionally, throughout the week of Nov. 8-15, fans can drop off non-perishable food and baby items at the VIP Entrance of Lenovo Center. Each donor can scan a QR code to enter a drawing for signed Carolina Hurricanes memorabilia. The Carolina Hurricanes encourage all fans and community members to help fight hunger this November by donating food or baby essentials. Every item makes a difference in supporting families across the Triangle.

For more information and a full list of suggested donation items, click here to view an informational flyer and click here to view the wish list.