Canes Sign Ryabkin To Entry-Level Contract

Center was selected 62nd overall by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Draft

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Ivan Ryabkin to a three-year, entry-level contract. At the NHL level, Ryabkin will receive $775,000 in 2025-26, $850,000 in 2026-27 and $895,000 in 2027-28. He will receive $85,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons, as well as a combined $235,000 in signing bonuses.

Ryabkin, 18, earned 30 points (19g, 11a) in 27 USHL games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2024-25, leading all club skaters and ranking ninth among league skaters in points per game (1.11). He added 16 points (7g, 9a) in 14 playoff games, helping Muskegon capture its first USHL title. Ryabkin ranked second in the USHL in postseason points, two shy of the league lead. The Balakovo, Russia, native also tallied 12 points (1g, 11a) in 15 MHL games with MHK Dynamo Moskva, posted two assists in eight VHL games with Dynamo St. Petersburg and skated in two KHL games with Dynamo Moskva last season. The 5’11”, 205-pound center led all MHK Dynamo Moskva skaters in points per game (.80) in 2024-25 and finished tied for the club lead in points (24-34—58) in 2023-24. He is the all-time MHK Dynamo Moskva points per game leader (1.19) and led all MHL skaters under 18 years of age in assists and points (25-45—70) over the past two seasons (2023-25). Ryabkin was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2025 NHL Draft.

