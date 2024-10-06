Canes Sign Montgomery To Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Bryce Montgomery to a three-year, entry-level contract. Montgomery will earn $854,910 at the NHL level and $55,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level per year beginning with the 2024-25 season.

“Bryce is a big defenseman who skates well,” said Tulsky. “We look forward to seeing him continue to develop in our system.”

Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 121st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, Montgomery spent the 2023-24 season with South Carolina in the ECHL, totaling 12 points (4g, 8a) in 42 games. The 6’4”, 215-pound defenseman spent parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, scoring two goals and adding six assists (8 points) in 84 career games. A native of Washington, DC, Montgomery also played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) earning 17 points (6g, 11a) in 48 games with Cedar Rapids in 2022-23.