Canes Sign Labanc To Professional Tryout

Veteran of 512 NHL games to attend Carolina's training camp

9.7.25 Lebanc
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes' training camp moves closer and closer, the team continues to fill out its roster.

After inking forward Givani Smith and defenseman Oliver Kylington to professional tryouts (PTOs) last month, the team added another on Monday, bringing aboard forward Kevin Labanc.

Coming to Raleigh in hopes of playing a 10th NHL season, the 29-year-old was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the 2014 NHL Draft. Going on to skate with the organization until 2024, the right-handed winger attended New Jersey Devils training camp last season on a PTO before the Columbus Blue Jackets plucked him away on a one-year contract.

In total, Labanc has amassed 84 goals and 153 assists for a total of 237 points in 512 NHL games.

